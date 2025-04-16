Ireland

Irish man (76) drowns in Malta seaside resort

Alarm was raised at 12.40pm on Tuesday in St Julian’s Bay

Malta drowning: Man dies in St Julian's Bay
An Irish man died while swimming in St Julian's Bay, Malta
Sorcha Pollak
Wed Apr 16 2025 - 08:04

A 76-year-old Irish man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off a seaside resort in Malta.

The Maltese police were alerted at about 12.40pm on Tuesday, April 15th, that the man was struggling in the water at Xatt is-Sajjieda in St Julian’s Bay, according to a police statement.

Police immediately attended the scene and requested the assistance of the Civil Protection and the Armed Forces of Malta.

The man was brought ashore where he received medical treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after, according to the police statement.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident is taking place, and police are investigating the death.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” he said.

