Teenager dies after tractor collision in Co Leitrim

A teenager has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Leitrim after an incident involving the tractor in which he was travelling as a passenger on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the R204 at Aghavilla, Carrigallen, at about 3.10pm.

The male passenger, in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, also a male in his late teens, was taken to Cavan General Hospital for injuries which were believed to be non-life threatening.

The road was closed on Tuesday night for technical examination.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses and those with footage to come forward to Carrick on Shannon Garda station, any other station or the Garda confidential line.

The death brings to 48 the number killed on Irish roads this year and to five the number of vehicle passengers killed.

It comes a week after Michael Coffey (14) was killed in Co Kerry after being struck by a tractor while fishing with his father.