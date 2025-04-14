Holywood golf club basks in afterglow of Rory McIlroy’s US Masters win

Rory McIlroy is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Television camera crews arrived at Holywood golf club in Co Down from sunrise on Monday and set up in a corner devoted to Rory McIlroy.

“We call it the Rory Corner ... it’s like a shrine with all his photographs and cabinet of trophies,” says Ruth Watt, the club’s lady captain.

Watt is standing on the balcony the morning after McIlroy made history by becoming the first Irish golfer to win the Masters and the first European player – and only the sixth player ever – to win all four majors in a career Grand Slam.

French journalists and more English crews are being dropped off by taxis below us shortly before 11am.

Out on the green, two young boys are teeing off under cloudy skies on the first day of the Easter school holidays.

“It’s the Rory effect. We actually had to put a cap on our junior members because we couldn’t accommodate any more,” Watt says.

Overlooking Belfast Lough, this is the club where McIlroy became a member as a six-year-old.

“I think they’ve raised the age since then – he was just exceptional,” says Watt.

The previous evening, she and club president Tony Denvir were among members packed into the club’s bar where McIlroy’s father once worked as bar manager – to watch the dramatic scenes at Augusta and the emotional moment he sealed victory.

“The atmosphere in here when that putt went in – you thought the roof was going to come off,” says Denvir.

“Rory himself went down on his knees and there were guys in here on the floor in tears. I’m not exaggerating – there wasn’t a dry eye in the place. I shed a tear myself.

“What he has done for Irish golf ... you can’t even put it into words really.”

Dressed in her captain’s bottle green jacket, Watt describes the stress of watching the final round as “shocking”.

“I got about two hours’ sleep,” she adds.

“I can’t even imagine the emotion of it for Rory and his parents. We’re all just on a high.”

The retired teacher (70) joined the club 22 years ago, when McIlroy was 12 years old.

“Always a lovely golfer, you knew he had something very special. A lovely young chap too. What you see is the gentleman he has grown into – a great ambassador for Ireland,” she says.

“We were quietly confident last night but when the rollercoaster started ... oh my goodness.”

Perched on a hilltop close to the town centre, McIlroy trains in the club’s gym when he is home.

There is only one subject being discussed in the club.

“He made it hard for himself ... but he hung in there and he did great. We’re so proud,” says Ann McGarry.

“And he’s so down to earth, there’s nothing put on about him. He’s just real.”

Wheeling her trolley with her clubs and golf bag, Geraldine McKenna is beaming.

“Isn’t it fabulous?” she says.

McKenna listened to events unfold on the radio late last night.

“I was at home and I’ve never sat for three hours listening to radio. The commentary was fantastic,” she says.

McKenna says McIlroy is “so unassuming” and laughs as she recalls one particular incident.

“There was a lady who fell one day and was shouting for help. Rory happened to be here that day and he went down to help her. She said: ‘Thank you very much indeed son, and what’s your name?‘”

Teenagers Matthew Magee (14) and Ollie Russell (15) are heading home after a 9.40am tee-off.

The pair are at different schools but have become good friends after meeting at the club.

Magee joined two years ago and says McIlroy’s success was a factor in his decision.

“I got into golf when I was eight. Rory is such a good player, he motivates you. A lot of my mates texted me last night who don’t even play golf, they’re like: ‘Wow, just fantastic,‘” he says.

Russell watched the Masters at home with his family and says McIlroy “had his nerves shattered”.

“I didn’t think he was going to do it ... it was really inspiring,” he says.

Cutting the grass on his Jacobsen mower at the 18th green is assistant course manager Casey Taylor, who has been at work since 6am.

“It was brilliant to see Rory finally getting it,” he says.

“There’s a great wee buzz about the place this morning. It’ll be fantastic to see another trophy going in the cabinet. It puts our wee club on the map again.”

As for a homecoming, planning will soon get under way, says Watt.

“None of us had ever discussed ‘after’ the event. That was because we didn’t want to put the scud on it,” she says, laughing.

“But we’re looking forward to the private homecoming ... For now, I’ll be heading home tonight to have a good stiff gin and tonic.”