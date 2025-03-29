Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures up to 17 degrees expected, say Met Éireann

High pressure will remain close to Ireland, with the dry and bright weather continuing for the rest of the working week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Temperatures are due to reach 16 degrees on Sunday, according to the Met Éireann.

The national forecaster also said high pressure will bring largely dry conditions next week, with temperatures of up to 17 degrees expected on Wednesday.

Saturday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually spreading eastwards across the country. Some drier and brighter conditions are expected to develop in the west and northwest by evening with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Any lingering drizzle will clear to the southeast early on Saturday night, leaving a dry night with clear spells.

Sunday will be dry with spells of sunshine, though it will be cloudier in the southwest with isolated light showers. During the late afternoon and evening, cloud will build across the western half of the country.

Met Éireann said highest temperatures will be between 12 to 16 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

It will become generally cloudy with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle in the southwest, west and north on Sunday night, while elsewhere will stay dry. Some mist and fog will develop in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Mist and fog will gradually clear Monday morning and, while it will be quite cloudy overall, some sunny spells are due to develop. It is expected to stay dry for most of the day with a few light showers and highest temperatures between 12 to 16 degrees.

Tuesday is due to be a dry and much brighter day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 15 degrees, feeling quite cool in the south and east due to moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Wednesday will be another dry and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 13 to 17 degrees. It will be a little cooler near eastern and southern coasts in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

