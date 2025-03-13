Ukrainian refugees told to leave accommodation due to refurbishment works

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon: “This will inevitably mean children having to move schools in the middle of the school year.” Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

More than 200 Ukrainian refugees have been told they must leave their accommodation in Dublin to allow the properties to be refurbished.

The Department of Children and Integration said it had requested the accommodation provider to grant an extension but was told this “was not possible”.

The provider said Dublin Hubble Living student accommodation in Dublin 1 had to be vacated to allow contractors carry out repair works.

Residents of the complex will be relocated over the coming days, according to the department.

In a statement on Thursday, it said it had requested an extension to the contract with the provider but “this was not possible”. Those wishing to avail of follow-on State-funded accommodation will be provided with accommodation, it said.

“The department makes every effort to keep people as close to their current accommodation as possible; however, given the numbers involved, this will not always be possible,” it said.

“People living in this property were provided with information regarding options for private arrangements for accommodation, and supports have been provided to those who wished them in this regard.

“All State-funded emergency accommodation is temporary, and moves are necessary. People are advised of this when they request emergency accommodation from the State.”

The department also clarified that “an administrative error” was to blame in a case where the parents and children in the same family were offered accommodation in two different places. It said this will be “corrected”.

Social Democrats justice spokesperson Gary Gannon said the department had issued letters to the refugees on Wednesday “giving them just 48 hours’ notice of a planned mass exodus tomorrow”.

Mr Gannon said the proposed move was “chaotic and badly planned” with families being offered alternative accommodation in Kildare, Swords and Bray, “far away” from where children are attending schools.

“This will inevitably mean children having to move schools in the middle of the school year – and losing connection with friends they have made,” the Dublin Central TD said.

“No allowance has been made for those adults who are in employment either, with those people now at a loss as to how they can remain in their jobs.”