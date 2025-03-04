Pat Ingoldsby: Celebration of life for late poet to take place this week

Pat Ingoldsby, who was a native of Malahide, hosted children’s TV shows on RTÉ, wrote plays for the stage and for radio and published books of short stories. Photograph: Seamus Murphy

A celebration of life will take place later this week for poet, writer and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby who died at a nursing home in Clontarf in Dublin on Saturday.

Mr Ingoldsby (82) is survived by his companion Vivienne, his siblings Michael, Dayo, Ann and Brigid, his nieces and nephews, extended family and “many friends”.

The celebration of life will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome Crematorium in Dublin. Mourners are asked to donate to the Donkey Sanctuary in lieu of flowers.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among those who paid tribute to Mr Ingoldsby following his death.

The President said that the contribution of Mr Ingoldsby to Irish society was “unique and particular, but incredibly inclusive”.

“Ignoring the advice of his poem ‘A Message for When I’m Gone’, I think it is important to recognise Pat Ingoldsby on behalf of the generations of children and adults too who benefited from the incredibly wide ways that Pat introduced them to poetry, verse and humour,” Mr Higgins said.

“So many people will have memories of discussing his work with him on Westmoreland Street in Dublin.

“Pat is and will remain in the memory of those across all ages who enjoyed his poetry, drama and performance.”

Mr Martin said that Mr Ingoldsby was “beloved across generations”.

“Pat’s unique humour, observations on his native Dublin, and work on children’s TV enchanted young and old,” Mr Martin said.

“My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Mr Ingoldsby, who was a native of Malahide, hosted children’s TV shows on RTÉ, wrote plays for the stage and for radio and published books of short stories. He was also a newspaper columnist.

The 82-year-old suffered from polio-related paralysis in his left arm for much of his life. In 2015, the after-effects of his initial illness forced him to retire from his regular spot on Dublin’s Westmoreland Street where, for many years, he sold his books of poetry and chatted amiably with passersby.