Poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby dies aged 82

Dublin poet and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby has died at the age of 82 in a nursing home in Clontarf in Dublin.

Mr Ingoldsby, who was born in Malahide on August 25th, 1942, is survived by his siblings Michael, Dayo, Ann and Brigid, who confirmed that he died earlier today.

The author Vivienne Baillie, who is a friend and curates his website and Facebook page, also posted online that the “beautiful man that was Pat left us early this morning.”

Ingoldsby initially worked an insurance clerk before going on to be employed as a radio DJ in the late 1960s. At that stage, his love for words had already led him to write plays for the radio, which were then followed by plays staged in theatres.

He also performed his own poems for many years in venues across Ireland as well as in England, while writing columns in various Irish newspapers. His TV shows for children – Pat’s Pals, Pat’s Hat and Pat’s Chart - became popular in the 1980s.

Ingoldsby retired from public life in the early 1990s to devote all of his time to writing poems and selling his books on the streets of Dublin. His collections of poems were issued by various Irish publishers. However, in 1994, he founded his own publishing house: Willow Publications.

In 2022 he was the subject of a critically acclaimed documentary, Being Pat Ingoldsby. Later that same year he told The Irish Times that his life had been full to the brim with “beautiful, adrenalising, colourful incidents”.

He suffered from polio-related paralysis in his left arm for much of his life. In 2015, the after-effects of his initial illness forced him to retire from his regular spot on Dublin’s Westmoreland Street, where, for many years, he sold his books of poetry and chatted amiably with all and sundry.

“My life started with polio,” he said. “And now it’s ending with polio because I’m in this situation where my legs have decided not to work any more. It’s great for them, but you can’t go anywhere if your bloody legs don’t work.”

He said as a young man he was expected to get a “good, secure, steady, safe job with an annual increment”. Thus, aged 18, he found himself standing at Malahide station every morning to get the train to his 9-to-5 job in an insurance office in the city.

Ingoldsby said that he took on the job to keep his father happy.

“But the futility of doing something in order to keep someone else happy. And then they die. You can’t live your life like that. But it did not occur to me that there might be another way to live.”

He told journalist Tara Brady that he “went on the run” and travelled and worked around Britain before he found success with his poetry.

He spoke of his issues with mental health as a younger person and credited Gestalt Therapy with breaking the cycle.

By the early 1970s, Ingoldsby was presenting Saturday Spin, an RTÉ Radio show, featuring heavy rotation for Led Zeppelin.

His first collection of poems, You’ve Just Finished Reading This Title, was published in 1977. His first two plays for children were staged in 1978 in the Abbey and Peacock theatres. He wrote several episodes for Wanderly Wagon before he became a TV star.

As a regular on Dublin’s streets, he found community among the pram-wheeling corner sellers. He joked that he made more than one “enemy” and was frequently moved on from his locations.

“When I died, I’d like a blue plaque that simply says: Pat Ingoldsby was moved from here,” he said. “One for each of the locations. Because there are a lot of them.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the late Pat Ingoldsby was “beloved across generations”.

In a post on X, Mr Martin stated that Ingoldsby will be “sorely missed.”

“Pat’s unique humour, observations on his native Dublin, and work on children’s TV enchanted young and old.

“My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.“

Broadcaster Joe Duffy said that he was so saddened to hear of the passing of Pat.

“I worked with him in Arks Advertising in 1975 — a creative force, then on the Gay Byrne radio programme. He was a once off, a truly unique poet, writer and broadcaster.”

Playwright Martina Collender posted on Facebook that her heart was “torn to pieces” following the death of Mr Ingoldsby.

“He was a pure hero of mine, with a heart of gold bursting with talent. He saw the world in a way we should all aspire to see it. He was a wonderful man and I’ll miss him terribly. A bed of heaven to him.”

The Malahide Historical Society said they were “saddened” to hear today of the death of the poet who was born in the area. They offered their condolences to his family.

In a poem from 2009 called “I Thought You Died Years Ago” Mr Ingoldsby said that if dying was “good enough for Johnny Cash it’ll do me”.