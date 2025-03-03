Postal worker victim of ‘serious dog attack’, says An Post

A postal worker in his 60s is understood to be in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A postman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by two Alsatian dogs in north Co Tipperary.

It is understood the postal worker was making a delivery to a property at Kilcommon last Thursday when the two dogs set upon him.

The man, who is in his 60s, is understood to have suffered serious bite wounds to both his legs and to his lower body.

A spokesman for An Post said it is aware of the incident and “can confirm that our colleague was the victim of a serious dog attack”.

“As the matter is now in the hands of the authorities there is nothing else we can add at this stage,” said the spokesman.

A Garda spokesman said officers were alerted to an incident involving two dogs at a property in Kilcommon, Co Tipperary, on that afternoon.

The postman received “non-life threatening injuries” and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment, said the spokesman.

“Gardaí have engaged with the owner of the dogs and arrangements are being made with local veterinary services for their destruction,” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing.