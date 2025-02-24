Ireland to donate air defence systems to Ukraine as war enters fourth year

The Defence Forces Giraffe Mark IV short-range radar mounted on a BV206 tracked vehicle which Ireland is giving to Ukraine

The Government is to donate a substantial portion of Ireland’s ageing air defence systems to protect towns and small cities in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion enters its fourth year.

The transfer of the Giraffe Mark IV radar systems forms part of the Government’s commitment to assist Ukraine with non-lethal military equipment and training.

Official sources said on Sunday the move was intended to show “continued solidarity” with Ukraine at a time when the government of Volodymyr Zelenskiy is coming under pressure from the Trump administration in Washington, which wants to reach a deal with Russia on ending the war.

Ireland is expected to give strong support to Ukraine at meetings in both Brussels and at the United Nations in New York on Monday, the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris, who is attending a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, will say continued support for Ukraine was “a necessity and not a choice”.

“Russia’s aggression threatens not only Ukraine but all of Europe. That is why Ireland stands with Ukraine, now and as long as it takes.

“Our support is focused on humanitarian and stabilisation assistance, alongside non-lethal military support and strong political support, including for Ukraine’s European perspective.

“Together with our EU partners we will continue to build global support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace on Ukraine’s terms, based on respect for the principles of the UN charter and international law and with justice and accountability at its heart.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “on the third anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion”, he will be reiterating to Mr Zelenskiy Ireland’s continued steadfast support for Ukraine and its people. This includes giving strong support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

The Department of Defence said it is continuing to engage with Ukrainian authorities in relation to the provision of non-lethal assistance, by reference to the Ukrainian armed forces’ identified needs.

“In terms of the Giraffe system, we are waiting on arrangements with the Ukrainian armed forces in relation to their acceptance of the systems and the provision of training.”

The transfer of the Giraffe Mark IV radar systems to the Ukrainian armed forces will open up a capability gap in Ireland’s already minimal air defences.

Plans to replace the radars with modern systems are under way but it will likely be several years before they are operational.

Ireland possesses seven of the Giraffe systems. It has not yet been determined if all are to be donated. Sources said at least three are to be handed over.

The Defence Forces are making final preparations to ship the equipment to Ukraine and are awaiting final Government approval, which is expected shortly. A Defence Forces training team will also accompany the systems to instruct Ukrainian troops on their use.

The short-range radar systems, which are operated by the Defence Forces artillery section, were acquired in 2008 in response to a need to protect visiting dignitaries and summit meetings from possible airborne terrorist attacks.

They are linked to ground-to-air missile launchers. However, in line with the Government’s policy of only supplying non-lethal military aid, the associated missile systems are not being donated.

Ukraine will be free to use the radars as they wish and they may be linked up to other missile systems once there.

The Irish radars have been made largely obsolete by advances in technology but they still function as intended.

Ukraine’s larger cities, such as Kyiv, are already protected by sophisticated defence measures such as the American-made Patriot missile system.

However, Ukrainian authorities had sought short-range systems for smaller settlements.

The Irish radars are mounted on tracked vehicles, have a detection range of up to 50km and can track up to 20 missiles or drones at once.

They are designed to form part of a wider air defence network, comprising short-, medium- and long-range monitoring, something Ireland has never possessed.

This means Ireland is largely unable to monitor or intercept potential threats in its skies. It has a long-standing arrangement with Britain to allow RAF jets respond to threats in Irish skies in certain circumstances.