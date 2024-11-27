Your top stories on Wednesday: Key moments from party leaders’ debate; arrest after fatal ‘hit-and-run’ in Limerick

From left: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris during the TV leaders’ debate, at RTÉ last night. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin were in RTÉ on Tuesday night where they took part in the final TV debate of the general election campaign. Jennifer Bray outlines the five key moments, the first being:

The Kanturk Incident: The Kanturk campaign trail exchange between Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and carer Charlotte Fallon was always going to come up. At the very start of the debate, Harris was asked about reports which emerged on Tuesday that Fine Gael staff members were in contact with RTÉ about the now-viral clip before it aired.

General election 2024 coverage

Leader's debate: what did we learn and who won? Listen | 28:09

Joe Lynskey was a former Cistercian monk from the Beechmount area of west Belfast. Photograph: PA

My wife takes holidays regularly – most of which don’t involve me.'

‘My wife, who I love and adore, has emotionally abandoned our relationship’: “I am a 50ish-year-old man with a problem to solve – my wife, who I love and adore, has emotionally abandoned our relationship. Every time I suggest we do something together I get told that my wife is too busy or tired. Any effort at affection is rebuffed in a jokey way, but it is clear that other than talking about our kids and her work she has no real interest in talking to me.”

Just 10% of consumers planning to spend more this Christmas: Only one-in-10 Irish consumers plan to spend more this Christmas than a year ago, according to the latest Credit Union consumer sentiment survey.

Joe Schmidt’s detail will be devilishly difficult to counter but Ireland can still win: Joe Schmidt’s return to Dublin will guarantee a laser focus during this week’s Ireland training at the high-performance centre in Abbotstown.

Displaced people return to south Lebanon as Israel-Hizbullah ceasefire appears to hold: Long-displaced residents of south Lebanon started returning to their homes amid celebrations hours after a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hizbullah militant group took effect this morning.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters