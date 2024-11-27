Election 2024: What are the key immigration issues for voters?

A barrier painted in the colours of the Tricolour at the former Crown Paints Factory in Coolock, Dublin, in July amid protests against plans to accommodate asylum seekers at the site. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

1. The increase in International Protection applicants

While the majority of new arrivals to Irish shores come with visas, the sudden increase in asylum seekers, or international protection applicants (IPAs), continues to make headlines.

A total of 32,656 asylum seekers, including 8,986 children, live in State-provided accommodation. Of these, 874 (predominantly men) are living in tented accommodation sites. Another 2,914 male asylum seekers are homeless.

In contrast, there were 7,683 IPAs in State accommodation at the end 2019. However, the number of people arriving here each day has been dropping since early October. An average of 26 asylum seekers are arriving each day, compared with 48 per day in November 2023.

In 2022, 13,651 asylum applications were made in Ireland, an increase of 186 per cent on 2019. By the end of October 2024, 16,641 applications had been made.

Post-pandemic catch-up migration, UK policy changes and secondary movement from other European countries have all contributed to the increase in numbers, say migration experts.

2. Ukrainian refugees continue arriving

After more than 1,000 days of war, Ukrainians continue to flee, with many seeking safety in Ireland.

Nearly 110,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived here since February 2022. However, 25 per cent of Ukrainians who came since the war began have left. Nearly 31,800 Ukrainians live in State-provided housing, while 22,207 live in pledged accommodation or are hosted by Irish people.

The supports initially offered to Ukrainians under the Temporary Protection Directive have changed – they now receive the same payment as asylum seekers – €38.80 per week for an adult and €29.80 for a child – and can avail of State-provided housing for 90 days.

Irish families who host Ukrainian refugees receive a tax-free payment of €800 a month.

3. Protests and pushback

Protests against asylum seeker accommodation have become an almost weekly occurrence. While the majority of protesters voice concerns peacefully, there is a rising trend of violence during these demonstrations. Racism and xenophobic language are also regularly voiced. The fact that some protesters voice far-right tropes while also expressing concern about asylum seeker welfare is indicative of the complex nature of this situation.

Most peaceful protesters say they are concerned about security, a scarcity of resources and poor consultation. Some continue to raise issues about “unvetted, military age” men coming into the community despite no evidence of any rise in crime linked to this cohort.

The September 2019 protest in Oughterard, Co Galway marked the beginning of these types of demonstrations. Discontent picked up in January 2023 when residents of Dublin’s East Wall objected to housing IPAs in their area.

Later in the summer, in an unrelated incident, a makeshift refugee encampment outside Dublin’s International Protection Office on Lower Mount Street in Dublin 2 was firebombed.

The November 2023 riots marked a flashpoint, with two IP accommodation centres targeted during clashes fuelled by the far right and social media disinformation.

In April 2024, clashes broke out outside Trudder House in Newtownmountkennedy between gardaí and protesters, an incident that has deeply divided the Wicklow town.

In July 2024, further violence erupted in Coolock in north Dublin between gardaí, protesters and far-right agitators outside the former Crown Paints factory.

Also in July, 15 asylum seekers camping on Dublin’s City Quay were attacked by men with knives and pipes. In August, a group of asylum seekers in Finglas said they’d been “threatened with death”.

At the time of writing, a protest, which began in October, continues outside a new accommodation centre for up to 1,000 asylum seekers in Athlone.

Sorcha Pollak, an Irish Times reporter specialising in immigration, looks at the main issues over immigration in Ireland and how it may affect the election.

4. Disquiet over the location of international protection centres

Ireland’s housing, public transport and healthcare services have been inadequate for years, with poverty continuing to rise despite economic growth, Social Justice Ireland warned in its 2024 prebudget submission. It’s therefore unsurprising that some communities become concerned when they learn that an IP centre is to open in their locality.

The Government has been repeatedly criticised for failing to consult communities before a centre is opened, which creates a vacuum often filled by far-right disinformation.

The Government’s revised strategy for asylum seeker housing, launched earlier this year, said it would “rebuild confidence” among the general public with “fair and equal distribution” of accommodation across the State.

It has also been reported that most centres are located in more disadvantaged areas or in rural localities without adequate services. An Irish Times analysis of the Pobal Deprivation Index in July found asylum seekers are living in both wealthy and poor areas. However, the majority of centres are in areas termed “marginally below average” on the deprivation index.

Sinn Féin says it will move IP accommodation into more affluent areas if voted into Government but the Labour Party warns this plan would allow certain areas to “veto” the establishment of an IP centre, a step that is neither “appropriate” nor “feasible”.

5. Ireland’s immigration system in crisis

Even before the pandemic, the State’s direct provision system, established in 2000, was floundering. In February 2021, a Government-appointed expert group called for a “whole-of-Government” approach to replace the “dysfunctional” system.

Shortly after, the Department of Integration, led by Roderic O’Gorman, launched its White Paper committing to end direct provision during the lifetime of this Government. A new system would establish six State-run reception centres and be “grounded in the principles of human rights”. At the time, there were about 7,000 people in direct provision.

In March, the Government’s revised IP accommodation strategy acknowledged the need to move away from its “wholly reactive response” and full reliance on commercial providers. This has not happened to date.