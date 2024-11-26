Israel launches wave of air strikes on Beirut ahead of anticipated ceasefire deal with Hizbullah

Lebanon: Smoke billows above Beirut's southern suburbs following an Israeli air strike on Tuesday amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hizbullah. Photograph: Fadel Itani/Getty Images

Israeli war planes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs with a wave of air strikes on Tuesday just before Israel’s cabinet met to discuss a ceasefire deal with its Hizbullah foes.

A senior Israeli official and Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib appeared optimistic a deal could be reached, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year.

Despite the possibility of an imminent diplomatic breakthrough, hostilities raged on Tuesday.

Israeli strikes smashed more of Beirut’s densely-populated southern suburbs, a Hizbullah stronghold, with the Israeli military saying one barrage of strikes had hit 20 targets in the city in just 120 seconds. Israel had issued its biggest evacuation warning yet, telling civilians to leave 20 locations.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the air force was conducting a “widespread attack” on Hizbullah targets across the city.

The Iran-backed Hizbullah has kept up rocket fire into Israel.

The UN rights chief voiced concern about the escalation of bloodshed in Lebanon and his office said nearly 100 people had been reported killed by Israeli air strikes in recent days, including women, children and medics.

Israel’s security cabinet under Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was due to start meeting at 1400 GMT for up to three hours to discuss the ceasefire deal, which a senior Israeli official said was likely to be approved.

The rubble of a damaged building after an Israeli air strike in the Al-Chiyah area in southern Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

This would pave the way for a ceasefire declaration by US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron, four senior Lebanese sources said on Monday.

At a conference in Rome, Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed hope that a deal could be sealed by Tuesday night.

However, there was no indication that a truce in Lebanon would hasten a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in devastated Gaza, where Israel is battling Palestinian militant group Hamas.

[ Death of a Hizbullah fighter: ‘With your blood Lebanon will win’Opens in new window ]

The agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon’s army to deploy in the region – also a Hizbullah stronghold – within 60 days, officials say. Hizbullah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani river.

Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw, and that the United States could play a role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Israel demands effective UN enforcement of an eventual ceasefire with Lebanon and will show “zero tolerance” toward any infraction, defence minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

The agreement with Lebanon will maintain Israel’s freedom of operation there to act in defence to remove threats posed by Hezbollah and enable displaced residents to return safely to their homes in northern Israel, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said.

Israel has dealt Hizbullah massive blows since going on the offensive against the group in September, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders, and pounding areas of Lebanon where the group holds sway.

[ Hassan Nasrallah: The divisive leader who transformed Hizbullah into an influential force in the Middle EastOpens in new window ]

“Regarding the ceasefire, I think it will be implemented. Both sides are tired,” said Selim Ayoub, a 37-year-old mechanic from Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hizbullah launched some 250 rockets on Sunday in one of its heaviest barrages yet. The northern Israeli city of Nahariya came under more rocket fire overnight.

Diplomacy to end the fighting has focused on restoring a ceasefire based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last major war between Hizbullah and Israel in 2006.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said on Monday that Israel would maintain an ability to strike southern Lebanon under any agreement.

Lebanon has previously objected to Israel being granted such a right and Lebanese officials have said such language is not included in the draft proposal.

Two Israeli officials said that Israel has a side agreement with the US allowing it to take action in Lebanon against “imminent threats”.

Hizbullah, seen as a terrorist group by Washington, has endorsed its ally parliament speaker Nabih Berri to negotiate.

A woman stands in her damaged livingroom at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted the area of Tayouneh on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Israel deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said that while there were other missions Israel could undertake in Lebanon to dismantle Hizbullah, it preferred a diplomatic solution if possible.

Over the past year, more than 3,750 people have been killed in Lebanon and over one million have been forced from their homes, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures.

The widespread destruction left by Israeli air strikes has brought into focus a huge reconstruction bill awaiting cash-strapped Lebanon, with many left homeless heading into winter.

Hizbullah strikes have killed 45 civilians in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. At least 73 Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Israel, the Golan Heights and in combat in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli authorities.

A ceasefire would pave the way for 60,000 people to return to homes in northern Israel, which they evacuated as Hizbullah began firing rockets in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas a day after that group’s October 7th, 2023, assault.

Israel says it aims at military targets in Lebanon and Gaza and takes steps to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians. It accuses Hizbullah, like Hamas in Gaza, of hiding among civilians, which they deny. – Reuters