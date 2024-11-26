Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Limerick

The victim was a man in his 50s. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run incident in which a pedestrian was killed on the Ennis Road in Limerick just before 2pm on Tuesday.

The victim was a man in his fifties.

In a statement, gardaí said the car involved was a maroon-coloured Ford Focus, registration 141-C-3717, which was subsequently recovered.

The Ennis Road was closed to traffic on Tuesday evening pending an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions were in place.

READ MORE

The arrested man, who is in his thirties, was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Southern Region. Gardaí say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information on the movements of the Ford Focus around the time of the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to contact Gardaí. Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.