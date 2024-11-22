Connemara location sells Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth more than €7 million

Jackpot win: The winning ticket was bought at the Eurospar, An Cheathrú Rua in Carraroe. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The National Lottery has confirmed that Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €7,028,440 was sold in Co Galway.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Eurospar, An Cheathrú Rua in Carraroe.

The Galway winner becomes the 10th Lotto jackpot winner of 2024, and the county’s biggest win so far this year, after Monaghan’s filling station in Westside, Galway city, sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth €1,005,000 back in September.

Officials from the National Lottery will be at the Carraroe store on Friday, November 22nd, to officially announce the winning location.