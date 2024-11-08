Your top stories on Friday: Election campaign begins with focus on housing, and Paul Mescal stunned by reception at Gladiator II premiere

Paul Mescal pictured at the Irish Premiere of Gladiator II in the Light House Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin last night. The film is set to open in Irish cinemas on November 15th. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Government is set to come under intense pressure on housing as the Opposition targets its record in the opening days of the general election campaign.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will today travel to Áras an Uachtaráin and ask the President to dissolve the Dáil, marking the formal start of the campaign which will culminate on polling day, November 29th.

The Big Read

How the Cosgrave property empire was ruptured by death, debt and family division: Two years ago, in November 2022, the shareholders of the Cosgrave Property Group sat down for a meeting. It had been a turbulent few years for the business, which had been founded more than 40 years earlier by brothers Peter, Joe and Michael Cosgrave.

One of those charged is a suspected drug dealer. Photograph: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Paul Mescal takes a selfie with a fan on the red carpet on Thursday evening before the Irish premiere of Gladiator II in the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

