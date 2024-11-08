IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Election campaign begins with focus on housing, and Paul Mescal stunned by reception at Gladiator II premiere

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: why is it so mild at the moment and three charged in connection with former One Direction singer Liam Payne

Paul Mescal pictured at the Irish Premiere of Gladiator II in the Light House Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin last night. The film is set to open in Irish cinemas on November 15th. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Fri Nov 08 2024 - 08:07
Coaltion parties to face intense pressure on housing as campaign begins

The Government is set to come under intense pressure on housing as the Opposition targets its record in the opening days of the general election campaign.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will today travel to Áras an Uachtaráin and ask the President to dissolve the Dáil, marking the formal start of the campaign which will culminate on polling day, November 29th.

One of those charged is a suspected drug dealer. Photograph: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire
Paul Mescal takes a selfie with a fan on the red carpet on Thursday evening before the Irish premiere of Gladiator II in the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
