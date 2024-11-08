Your top stories on Friday: Election campaign begins with focus on housing, and Paul Mescal stunned by reception at Gladiator II premiere

Coaltion parties to face intense pressure on housing as campaign begins
The Government is set to come under intense pressure on housing as the Opposition targets its record in the opening days of the general election campaign.
Taoiseach Simon Harris will today travel to Áras an Uachtaráin and ask the President to dissolve the Dáil, marking the formal start of the campaign which will culminate on polling day, November 29th.
Full coverage of General Election 2024
- Fintan O’Toole: Can any party meet the demands of independent Ireland’s second century?
- A race for the magic number across 43 constituencies
- Election 2024: How do I register to vote?
- Read a review of your constituency
US Election full coverage
- Thanks a bunch, America. Love, women everywhere
- Donald Trump’s re-election likely to embolden Israel
- Trump’s return is a blow to global response to the climate crisis
News in Ireland
- Concern over plan to let undercover informants commit crimes: Proposals to sanction undercover informants to commit crimes will require a detailed policy analysis before they can be approved, the Department of Justice has said.
- More than one in 10 adults ‘have experienced financial abuse’: More than one-tenth of adults in Ireland have experienced financial abuse while one in five somebody who has experienced such abuse, a new survey has found.
- McEntee says gardaí facing increasing ‘challenging behaviours’ in Dublin city centre: More than 12,000 people have been arrested in Dublin city centre since January, amid a rise in aggression and “challenging behaviours”, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said.
- Ireland weather: why is it so mild at the moment?: On Wednesday afternoon the temperature at Met Éireann stations at the Phoenix Park in Dublin and at Finner Camp in Co Donegal reached 19.1 degrees.
- Weather forecast: It will be mostly cloudy today with occasional rain and drizzle, mainly in the west and south. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle, mist and fog, most widespread in Munster. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Big Read
- How the Cosgrave property empire was ruptured by death, debt and family division: Two years ago, in November 2022, the shareholders of the Cosgrave Property Group sat down for a meeting. It had been a turbulent few years for the business, which had been founded more than 40 years earlier by brothers Peter, Joe and Michael Cosgrave.
World
- Three charged in connection with One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death: Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death, an Argentinian prosecutor’s office said on Thursday, after the superstar fell from his hotel balcony last month.
Sports
- Ireland and All Blacks set to renew sparky Test rivalry: Since Ireland’s breakthrough win in Chicago in 2016 a feisty and very real rivalry has been born.
- Matt Williams: A laser-accurate kicking game can deliver victory for Ireland: I hope the Irish welcome for the New Zealanders at the Aviva tonight holds far more humility and respect than the South Africans or the English displayed.
Film
- ‘This feels categorically mental’: Paul Mescal stunned by celebrations at Gladiator II premiere: Orchestral chords blasted across cobbles lit by flickering flames as the Irish premiere of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II arrived to the Light House Cinema in Dublin on Thursday night.
Podcast Highlights
- In the News Podcast: Text goes here
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters