Morning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Donald Trump claims victory and says ‘we made history’

Here are the stories you need to start your day including extensive reaction and analysis of a stunning return to the White House for Donald Trump

Republican candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he claimed victory in the US election. Photograph: Jim Watson/ AFP
Wed Nov 06 2024 - 07:52

US election results live: Trump claims victory

Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump is leading Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris in the race for the White House. Mr Trump is sitting on 247 electoral college votes with Ms Harris on 214. A candidate needs 270 of these votes to secure the presidency.

The key battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina have already been called for Mr Trump. The race is still close and is boiling down to the remaining five key swing states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, with some broadcasters already calling Pennsylvania for Mr Trump.

US election full coverage

What will Israel's Unrwa ban mean for the people of Gaza?

Listen | 23:20

