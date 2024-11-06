Your top stories on Wednesday: Donald Trump claims victory and says ‘we made history’

US election results live: Trump claims victory
Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump is leading Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris in the race for the White House. Mr Trump is sitting on 247 electoral college votes with Ms Harris on 214. A candidate needs 270 of these votes to secure the presidency.
The key battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina have already been called for Mr Trump. The race is still close and is boiling down to the remaining five key swing states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, with some broadcasters already calling Pennsylvania for Mr Trump.
News in Ireland
- Ballaghaderreen sees fractures emerging over immigration: “This is not an anti-immigrant protest,” said independent councillor and Ballaghaderreen native Micheál Frain last Sunday before heading out to a candlelit vigil to protest against rising crime rates in the small Co Roscommon town, a 45-minute drive south of Sligo town.
- Garda Inspectorate recommends some gangland informants be allowed to commit crimes: Gangland informants who provide valuable intelligence to gardaí on organised crime activity should be permitted to commit criminal offences in certain circumstances, a major new oversight report has recommended.
- Creche place shortage: ‘We are panicking that we won’t find childcare: There is nothing like an early-morning walk in the park for Castlebar’s Buggy Buddies before they head in for a cuppa and a talk on potty training in the county town’s Lough Lannagh leisure complex.
- ‘You’re a disgrace’: Dáil air turns blue after Danny Healy-Rae gets personal with Paul Murphy: Ged Nash had a run-in with a gourd last Friday night. It was an arresting experience.
- Weather forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy, dry and very mild. There will be some drizzle with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild tonight with a few patches of mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
Health
- Eating disorders now main reason behind children’s admission for psychiatric care: Eating disorders were the main reason for children being admitted to psychiatric hospitals and units last year for the first time, a new report has found.
Business
- Dublin Airport passengers could hit 35m next year: Dublin Airport could handle about 35 million passengers next year following this week’s court ruling, meaning the hub would exceed a controversial cap on numbers there for the second time.
Sports
- Gordon D’Arcy: The All Blacks were untouchable in my day: In November 2005, Ireland played New Zealand in the old Lansdowne Road. It was my first time playing the All Blacks, so I was a ball of nerves and excitement.
