Your top stories on Thursday: At least 95 dead as flash floods hit Valencia; study says light rail for Galway is feasible

At least 95 dead as flash floods hit Valencia
The worst flash floods eastern Spain has seen in four decades have left more than 90 people dead, many others missing and left many areas in chaos.
Torrential rainfall began on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday in the Valencia region on the Mediterranean coast, as well as parts of neighbouring Andalucía and Castilla-La Mancha. Streets were flooded as rivers burst their banks, bridges collapsed and cars, often with drivers inside them, were pushed along by the water.
- Covid ‘evaluation’ to be voluntary, with no powers of compellability: The Government’s “evaluation” of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic is to be entirely voluntary, will have no powers of compellability and its secretariat will be drawn from the Civil Service, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday night.
- Case for ‘Gluas’ light rail in Galway identified by feasibility study: A new feasibility study has said there is a case for developing a 15km light railway transit corridor in Galway City.
- Mortgage-to-rent scheme extended to include higher priced homes: The scheme allows households that cannot pay their mortgage to rent their home as a social housing tenant. The changes will come into effect from November 1st.
- PSNI take action against 74 officers over accessing body-worn camera footage: Chief executive of the Police Ombudsman’s Office said footage was viewed for officers’ entertainment.
- ‘Nobody represents me’: At Galway book club, voters pessimistic about next government: The flowing red wine and lentil crisps do little to dampen the debate at the CLEAS Irish language book club at Gaeilge Locha Riach in Loughrea, as talk shifts to the general election.
- Weather forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy and dry with a few sunny spells. There will be light rain or drizzle, mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with patches of light rain or drizzle. Some mist patches in places. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
- ‘Everything has went up, way up’: Gas prices fuel election debate: Pickups, trucks and SUVs are king on the roads in rural Georgia, with huge machines and their massive engines seeming to come towards you at every turn. Inflation – particularly the increased price of “gas” – is a big concern for voters here when they’re asked for their thoughts on the election, writes Steven Carroll.
- Finn McRedmond: We’re meant to bask in Saoirse Ronan’s feminist triumph, but I find it all a bit nauseating
- How to organise all the photos that clog up your phone: How many photographs do you have on your phone? If you are a regular user of your smartphone camera – and many of us are – there is a good chance that there are a few thousand digital photos and videos sitting in your phone’s memory, and backed up to the cloud. Not only can you free up space on your phone by getting rid of gigabytes of unwanted digital clutter, you could also cut down on your cloud storage bill, writes Ciara O’Brien.
- Munster may benefit from shift in focus to face old rivals the All Blacks: It may be brief respite from chasing points on a table on which they are further from the top than they want to be as Munster change gears this weekend with the visit of an All Blacks XV, writes Johnny Watterson.
- Ballyfin restaurant review: ‘Downright dazzling, one of the most delicious things I’ve eaten this year’: My mother always said I was born into the wrong family, and as I sink into a gold damask sofa in Ballyfin’s grand salon, I can see she was right, writes Corinna Hardgrave.
The riches to rags story of Derek Quinlan, the Celtic Tiger investor still stuck in bankruptcy
Listen | 34:09
