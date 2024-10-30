Your top stories on Wednesday: Kamala Harris warns of ‘petty tyrant’; Bray to Greystones cliff walk taskforce welcomed

Kamala Harris warns of ‘petty tyrant’ in speech at site where Trump delivered notorious January 6th rallying cry
Back to the Ellipse on a busy Tuesday night in America. Back to the open green just south of the White House and the memory of the shocking chaos and insurrection of almost four years ago as Kamala Harris sought to reclaim the terrain where Donald Trump had delivered his notorious rallying cry on the icy afternoon of January 6th, 2021.
As symbolic locations go, she could not have made a more pointed choice to offer what was billed as her closing message of this extraordinary election campaign. Something about the evening felt significant: the wheel had come full circle on a democratic tradition that seemed stretched to breaking point.
The Harris campaign brought the country back to a patch of green in Washington which is remembered as the source of the day when the foundations of the republic itself seemed to waver. They gave out confectionery and water and played everything from ABBA to Salt ‘n’ Pepa and filled the Ellipse with the sound of people laughing and enjoying themselves.
