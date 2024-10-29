How Russia, China and Iran are interfering with the US presidential election

Reporters at the spin room during the presidential debate between vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump. Iran, Russia and China are engaging in similar efforts to influence American politics, and all three are scattering their efforts across dozens of platforms. Photograph: Kenny Holston/New York Times

When Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, spreading divisive and inflammatory content online to stoke outrage, its posts were brash and riddled with spelling errors and strange syntax. They were designed to get attention by any means necessary.

“Hillary is a Satan,” one Russian-made Facebook post read.

Now, eight years later, foreign interference in US elections has become far more sophisticated, and far more difficult to track.

Disinformation from abroad – particularly from Russia, China and Iran – has matured into a consistent and pernicious threat as the countries test, iterate and deploy increasingly nuanced tactics, according to US intelligence and defence officials, tech companies and academic researchers. The ability to sway even a small pocket of Americans could have disproportionate consequences for the presidential election, which polls generally consider a neck-and-neck race.

READ MORE

Russia, according to American intelligence assessments, aims to bolster the candidacy of former president Donald Trump, while Iran favours his opponent, vice-president Kamala Harris. China appears to have no preferred outcome.

[ US election explained: What are swing states and how will they decide the presidency?Opens in new window ]

But the broad goal of these efforts has not changed: to sow discord and chaos in hopes of discrediting American democracy in the eyes of the world. The campaigns, though, have evolved, adapting to a changing media landscape and the proliferation of new tools that make it easy to fool credulous audiences.

Here are the ways that foreign disinformation has evolved:

Now, disinformation is everywhere

Russia was the primary architect of election-related disinformation in 2016, and its posts ran largely on Facebook.

Now, Iran and China are engaging in similar efforts to influence American politics, and all three are scattering their efforts across dozens of platforms, from small forums where Americans chat about local weather to messaging groups united by shared interests. The countries are taking cues from one another, although there is debate over whether they have directly co-operated on strategies.

There are hordes of Russian accounts on Telegram seeding divisive, sometimes vitriolic videos, memes and articles about the presidential election. There are at least hundreds more from China that mimicked students to inflame the tensions on American campuses this summer over the war in the Gaza Strip. Both countries also have accounts on Gab, a less prominent social media platform favoured by the far right, where they have worked to promote conspiracy theories.

[ WhatsApp accounts of Biden and Trump staffers targeted by Iranian hackers, Meta saysOpens in new window ]

Russian operatives have also tried to support Trump on Reddit and forum boards favoured by the far right, targeting voters in six swing states along with Hispanic Americans, video gamers and others identified by Russia as potential Trump sympathisers, according to internal documents disclosed in September by the department of justice.

One campaign linked to China’s state influence operation, known as Spamouflage, operated accounts using a name, Harlan, to create the impression that the source of the conservative-leaning content was an American, on four platforms: YouTube, X, Instagram and TikTok.

The content is far more targeted

The new disinformation being peddled by foreign nations aims not just at swing states, but also at specific districts within them – and at particular ethnic and religious groups within those districts. The more targeted the disinformation is, the more likely it is to take hold, according to researchers and academics who have studied the new influence campaigns.

“When disinformation is custom-built for a specific audience by preying on their interests or opinions, it becomes more effective,” said Melanie Smith, the research director for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a research organisation based in London. “In previous elections, we were trying to determine what the big false narrative was going to be. This time, it is subtle polarised messaging that strokes the tension.”

Iran in particular has spent its resources setting up covert disinformation efforts to draw in niche groups. A website titled Not Our War, which aimed to draw in US military veterans, interspersed articles about the lack of support for active-duty soldiers with virulently anti-American views and conspiracy theories.

[ Donald Trump’s campaign says emails were hacked by Iranian actorsOpens in new window ]

Other sites included Afro Majority, which created content aimed at black Americans, and Savannah Time, which sought to sway conservative voters in the swing state of Georgia. In Michigan, another swing state, Iran created an online outlet called Westland Sun to cater to Arab Americans in suburban Detroit.

“That Iran would target Arab and Muslim populations in Michigan shows that Iran has a nuanced understanding of the political situation in America and is deftly manoeuvring to appeal to a key demographic to influence the election in a targeted fashion,” said Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Artificial intelligence is propelling this evolution

Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have boosted disinformation capabilities beyond what was possible in previous elections, allowing state agents to create and distribute their campaigns with more finesse and efficiency.

OpenAI, whose ChatGPT tool popularised the technology, reported this month that it had disrupted more than 20 foreign operations that had used the company’s products between June and September. They included efforts by Russia, China, Iran and other countries to create and fill websites and to spread propaganda or disinformation on social media – and even to analyse and reply to specific posts.

“AI capabilities are being used to exacerbate the threats that we expected and the threats that we’re seeing,” Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in an interview. “They’re essentially lowering the bar for a foreign actor to conduct more sophisticated influence campaigns.”

China, too, has deployed an increasingly advanced toolkit that includes AI-manipulated audio files, damaging memes and fabricated voter polls in campaigns around the world.

It’s becoming much harder to identify disinformation

All three countries are also becoming better at covering their tracks.

Last month, Russia was caught obscuring its attempts to influence Americans by secretly backing a group of conservative American commentators employed through Tenet Media, a digital platform created in Tennessee in 2023.

The company served as a seemingly legitimate facade for publishing scores of videos with pointed political commentary as well as conspiracy theories about election fraud, Covid-19, immigrants and Russia’s war with Ukraine. Even the influencers who were covertly paid for their appearances on Tenet said they did not know the money came from Russia.

In an echo of Russia’s scheme, Chinese operatives have been cultivating a network of foreign influencers to help spread its narratives, creating a group described as “foreign mouths,” “foreign pens” and “foreign brains”, according to a report last year by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The new tactics have made it harder for government agencies and tech companies to find and remove the influence campaigns – all while emboldening other hostile states, said Graham Brookie, the senior director at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

“Where there is more malign foreign influence activity, it creates more surface area, more permission for other bad actors to jump into that space,” he said. “If all of them are doing it, then the cost for exposure is not as high.”

Technology companies aren’t doing as much to stop disinformation

The foreign disinformation has expanded as tech giants have all but given up their efforts to combat disinformation. The largest companies, including Meta, Google, OpenAI and Microsoft, have scaled back their attempts to label and remove disinformation since the last presidential elections. Others have no teams in place at all.

[ EU to investigate Meta over handling of Russian disinformationOpens in new window ]

The lack of cohesive policy among the tech companies has made it impossible to form a united front against foreign disinformation, security officials and executives at tech companies said.

“These alternative platforms don’t have the same degree of content moderation and robust trust and safety practices that would potentially mitigate these campaigns,” said Lesser of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

He added that even larger platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram were trapped in an eternal game of Whac-a-Mole as foreign state operatives quickly rebuilt influence campaigns that had been removed. Alethea, a company that tracks online threats, recently discovered that an Iranian disinformation campaign that used accounts named after hoopoes, the colourful bird, recently resurfaced on X despite having been banned twice before.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.