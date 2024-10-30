Cabinet to push forward with final legislation next week, clearing way for election

Norma Foley is expected to propose a new taskforce to address the shortage of special education provision in Dublin 15. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Cabinet is expected to clear the Appropriations Bill and also legislation providing for funding for the Houses of the Oireachtas for the next three years when it meets on Wednesday – clearing the way for these crucial pieces of legislation to be rushed through the Dáil next week.

The Appropriations Bill, a technical piece of law necessary to give legal authority to large areas of Government spending, normally goes through the Oireachtas in a matter of hours. With the Dáil expected to last just the three sitting days of next week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – any legislation that must be passed before the Dáil is dissolved will have to be rushed through. Last week, the Dáil passed six Bills in just five hours.

Any committee stage amendments to the Finance Bill will also have to be approved by the Cabinet at its meeting. The Bill is due to begin its committee stage next week – normally a lengthy process – but that is expected to be severely truncated in order to pass the Bill by Thursday week, paving the way for the Taoiseach to seek a dissolution of the Dáil from the President, and thus effectively call a general election.

With the Dáil not sitting this week, the meeting of the three party leaders to decide the final agenda of the Cabinet will not take place until Wednesday morning, shortly before the Cabinet meeting begins.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin will bring a detailed memo to colleagues setting out Ireland’s priorities as the European Union begins to work on its policy agenda for the next five years.

Mr Martin is expected to tell colleagues that Ireland wants to play a leadership role in shaping EU policy, especially with its presidency of the council of the EU due in the second half of 2026.

Some of Ireland’s policy priorities have been identified, including a strong defence of the rule of law and democracy, as well as resisting outside interference aimed at damaging democratic processes.

On the issue of defence, Ireland is expected to pursue a policy where it promotes security, peace and stability but ensuring that it remains consistent with the State’s policy of military neutrality. It will also focus on bolstering EU efforts to find resolutions for the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and other conflicts.

On migration, it is understood the Government will work to implement the Asylum and Migration Pact by July 2026 and also work on addressing the root causes of migration, including forming partnerships with countries of origin. It will also support anti-smuggling activities at EU level.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is bringing a memo on a new taskforce that will focus on addressing the shortage of special education provision in Dublin 15.