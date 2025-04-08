Funeral of girl (6) killed while cycling in Galway to take place

Flowers, teddy bears and other items laid at the entrance to Sandyvale Lawn off the Headford Road, Galway, close to where Ula Grigaitytė died. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy/The Irish Times

The funeral of a six-year-old girl who died while cycling in Galway city over the weekend will take place on Wednesday.

Ula Grigaitytė, from Headford Road in the city, was “deeply loved” by her parents Egle and Linas and will be greatly missed by her friends, school community and neighbours, a notice on RIP.ie says.

Ula (6) died on Saturday “wrapped in her Daddy’s arms following an accident”, the notice says.

The girl’s death notice said she will be “greatly missed” by her family, best friend Killian, her “playground friends, playschool friends and schoolfriends, and by all the school community and neighbours”.

READ MORE

Ula was struck by a truck while cycling her bicycle on Saturday. Gardaí said the girl’s bicycle collided with a heavy goods vehicle at the junction of Headford Road and Sandyvale Lawn at about 12.05pm.

She was fatally injured in the incident and her body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

Local people gathered at the site of the incident in recent days to pay tribute to Ula and lay flowers and other memorial items.