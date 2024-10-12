Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warnings for Cork and Waterford this weekend

Bantry was one of the worst affected areas after torrential rain last weekend. Photograph: Andy GIbson.

Met Éireann has issued status yellow rain warnings, with possible flooding, for Cork and Waterford this weekend.

The warning for Cork comes into effect at 5pm on Sunday and will end at 11pm. In Waterford, the warning is valid from 6pm on Sunday until 2am on Monday.

The forecaster said heavy and persistent rain could lead to potential spot flooding.

It comes after a major clean-up operation in Co Cork after up to 65mm of rain was recorded in locations across the county in a 12-hour period last week.

Bantry was one of the worst affected areas with a number of shops flooded on Main Street and New Street. The town has experienced regular flooding over the year with four serious incidents in an 18-month period between 2018 and 2020.

Meanwhile, across the country there will be isolated showers this weekend but otherwise dry, clear spells and a touch of frost.

Cloud will gradually thicken throughout Sunday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing, the forecaster said.

Persistent and heavy rain is to affect southern counties during the evening, as the status yellow warnings stated.

The last of the rain in the east will clear by Monday morning with sunny spells following and highest temperatures of 11-16 degrees.

Monday night will be cloudier with lowest temperatures of 6-11 degrees.

The outlook for the remainder of the week is “generally unsettled” with spells of rain and showers.