Israeli troops fire on Unifil positions in south Lebanon region where Irish troops based

A number of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) positions in southern Lebanon, in the same region where the Irish Defence Forces contingent is based, have been fired on by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). No Irish peacekeepers were injured in the incidents.

United Nations peacekeepers’ headquarters and nearby positions in southern Lebanon have been repeatedly hit, Unifil said in a statement on Thursday. Unifil added that two peacekeepers were injured by Israeli tank fire.

In a statement, Unifil said the IDF had “deliberately” targeted a number of its positions in recent days, including firing at personnel on Thursday morning.

“Two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at Unifil’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall,” it said of Thursday morning’s incident.

“The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital,” Unifil added. “IDF soldiers also fired on UN position (UNP) 1-31 in Ras Naqoura, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging vehicles and a communications system. An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance.

“Yesterday, IDF soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras. They also deliberately fired on UNP 1-32A, where regular Tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station.”

Unifil’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions had been “repeatedly hit” in recent days. The escalation in firing around the blue line was “causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas”.

“In the past days we have seen incursions from Israel into Lebanon in Naqoura and other areas. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have clashed with Hizbullah elements on the ground in Lebanon,” Unifil added.

The IDF and the militant Lebanese group Hizbullah are effectively warring in the area, with IDF troops having pushed into southern Lebanon, and built up their forces there, since last week.

One of the sites fired at, it appears by the IDF, was the Unifil main base in Naqoura, a small city in Lebanon, where some Irish personnel are based.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said Simon Harris had been briefed on the latest developments. “All Irish troops are safe and doing their duties,” the spokesperson added.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said IDF action “illustrates the very high-risk environment and the dangerous environment that peacekeepers are now operating in and the need for an immediate ceasefire”.

On arriving in the Dáil chamber on Thursday, he said: “I don’t have an update in respect of that report ... but I do expect to get a comprehensive report”.

Mr Martin was responding to Labour leader Ivana Bacik who raised reports of IDF attacks on Unifil positions. She said it was “Israel’s continuing spreading of mayhem”.

The Tánaiste said: “Israel is not listening to its allies in terms of progressing its agenda” and “seems to be [at] all out war”. He added it was “unacceptable, the nature of destructive warfare today, where an entire community from health to education gets destroyed”, and it is “a clear breach of international humanitarian law”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said a statement would issue from the Defence Forces stating that “all Irish troops are accounted for and are well”.

“In southern Lebanon, some UN positions have been impacted by the latest exchanges of fire over the past 24 hours,” UN Peacekeeping said in a brief statement at midday on Thursday.

“The safety and security of UN peacekeepers is a paramount priority and is a shared responsibility of all parties.”

There are 29 UN posts within 5km of the blue line border between northern Israel and southern Lebanon. One of those, UNP 6-52, was manned by about 30 Irish troops serving with Unifil when the IDF advanced towards their the small compound in tanks and military vehicles.

The IDF used earth movers to create firing positions, and protective berms, and remained directly outside the Irish post for several days. This caused concern they may be fired upon, so placing the Defence Forces Unifil personnel in grave danger.

However, on Tuesday morning it was confirmed the Israeli troops have moved on, initially pushing north, after Hizbullah said it would not fire on the IDF at that position.

Although the IDF left the site, after initially demanding Unifil withdraw from their posts in the area, the issue highlighted the risks for the Irish contingent, of over 300, on the ground with Unifil at present.