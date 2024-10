Four children hospitalised after double decker school bus overturns in Co Down

Emergency workers at the scene of the school bus crash in Co Down on Monday. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA

Four pupils are being treated in hospital after a school bus overturned in Northern Ireland.

The mother of one of the children on the double-decker told how pupils were left screaming in fear after the crash.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said 43 people and a driver were on the vehicle when it crashed in Co Down.

Northern Ireland’s public transport provider Translink has said it is assisting police with their investigation.

READ MORE

The bus had been carrying pupils from Strangford College to Bangor.

Emergency services and a specialist rescue team attended the scene on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore on Monday afternoon. The double decker ended up on its side in a field.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “Following a road traffic incident this afternoon in the Carrowdore area, the Northern Ireland Ambulance declared a major incident, based on the number of resources required to attend the incident.

“Initial reports indicated that approximately 70 people were on board the bus. This figure has been revised to 43 and a driver.

“NIAS has assessed and treated patients at the scene, with four currently requiring further treatment at hospital.

“The remainder have either been, or are in the process of being assessed, with a view to discharging at the scene.”

The double decker school bus pictured after it overturned around 4pm on Monday. Photograph: Pacemaker

Dylan Lee (12) a year eight pupil at Strangford Integrated College, was with his mother Stacey Lee at the scene after the crash.

Dylan said: “I was on the top deck on the right hand side. I was just sitting with my friend: He is fine, he just hurt his arm.

“The bus hit a post and it started to stall and went down this hill.

“It just started shaking. I closed my eyes and then I opened them and I was on the floor.”

His mother said Dylan had a lump and a cut on his head, adding: “I could hear him screaming that he had crashed and I could hear all the kids in the background screaming. It was awful.”

Dylan added: “Then there was this guy came down with a hammer and the windows were all being smashed so we could get out.

“I was crawling under stuff like railings and school bags and stuff. It was on its side in the field.”

Dylan Lee (12), who was a passenger on the bus, and his mother Stacey. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Translink chief executive Chris Conway said: “We can confirm an Ulsterbus service carrying school pupils from Strangford College to Bangor has been involved in an incident on the Ballyblack Road East near Newtownards at just after 4pm this afternoon.

“No other vehicles were involved in this incident. Emergency services were called to the scene.

“NIAS assessed and treated 43 pupils at the scene plus the driver, with four of the pupils taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Translink is assisting the PSNI with their investigations.”

The South Eastern Health Trust said the major incident response had now ended.

A spokesperson added: “However, teams in our Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital are continuing to treat patients involved in the bus crash at Carrowdore, Co Down.

“If you require emergency care, you should attend the Emergency Department as normal.”

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt praised the response of emergency service crews and hospital staff.

He said: “This has been a shocking incident and my thoughts this evening are with all of those affected and their families.” - PA