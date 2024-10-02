Your top stories on Wednesday: Tributes to 13-year-old road crash victim; ‘bonanza’ budget reaction

Good morning and welcome to our continued live coverage of Budget 2025. The day after budget day is when departments give more detailed briefings, finance Ministers answer your questions and some of the finer points are parsed in more detail.

There is a bit of a morning after the night before vibe today. While there were few surprises, given so much had been flagged in advance, the scale of the budget spending was still remarkable.

And it is that scale which is the focus for the State’s independent budgetary watchdog, which has sharply criticised Tuesday’s bonanza budget, warning that it “repeats Ireland’s past mistakes of pumping billions into the economy when it is at full employment”. Join Conor Pope for rolling coverage and reaction.

Your budget questions answered: Our experts are answering your questions live this morning.

Denis Leamy says Donncha O’Callaghan’s criticism of Munster ‘on the money’: Munster were not about to talk themselves into a crisis after match two of the new season. Not just yet.

‘Someone has been putting pictures of me on the internet in various states’: Q: “I am conflicted and angry. I share a house with four friends and various people have come and gone over the two years I have been here. I discovered that one of the others has been putting pictures of me on the internet in various states, and I am blindsided by this.”

In the News Podcast: Text goes here

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters