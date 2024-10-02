IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Tributes to 13-year-old road crash victim; ‘bonanza’ budget reaction

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Israel vows sharp response to Iranian missiles and Cork chip shop Jackie Lennox’s to close after 14 million bags of chips

Harry Fagan (left) and James Daniels were killed in a collision on the Mayo-Roscommon border. Photographs: Conor McKeown/RIP.ie
Wed Oct 02 2024 - 08:39
Budget 2025 Live: ‘Bonanza’ budget repeats Ireland’s past mistakes

Good morning and welcome to our continued live coverage of Budget 2025. The day after budget day is when departments give more detailed briefings, finance Ministers answer your questions and some of the finer points are parsed in more detail.

There is a bit of a morning after the night before vibe today. While there were few surprises, given so much had been flagged in advance, the scale of the budget spending was still remarkable.

And it is that scale which is the focus for the State’s independent budgetary watchdog, which has sharply criticised Tuesday’s bonanza budget, warning that it “repeats Ireland’s past mistakes of pumping billions into the economy when it is at full employment”. Join Conor Pope for rolling coverage and reaction.

Budget 2025 full coverage

World

News in Ireland

Sports

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters