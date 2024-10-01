Road crash victim James Daniels (13) was ‘loving and loyal to the core’, mother tells funeral

Harry Fagan (left) and James Daniels were killed in a collision on the Mayo-Roscommon border. Photographs: Conor McKeown/RIP.ie

James Daniels (13), one of two teenagers killed in a crash at Cloonfad on the Mayo-Roscommon border on Friday evening, was described at his funeral Mass on Tuesday as “a whirlwind of uncontrolled exuberance, charismatic, loving and loyal to the core and so funny”.

At his requiem Mass in a crowded St Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad, his mother, Karen Daniels, referred to James as the family’s “beautiful, blue-eyed, sweet baby”.

Ms Daniels urged her young son’s friends in Cloonfad United Football Club, Ballyhaunis Community School, Foróige and elsewhere, “to stay strong and try not to dwell too long on how he [James] was taken from us”.

Addressing the Fagan family, who lost their son Harry (19) and whose teenage brother Dermot was seriously injured in the crash, Ms Daniels thanked them for all the love and kindness they had shown James over the years.

READ MORE

“Your home was a second home to him, and we know you loved him like a son. “We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful young man, Harry. Our kind and precious boys were taken too soon.”

In a message to Dermot, who is recovering in hospital, Ms Daniels said: “We want you home, please get better soon.”

Earlier, Ms Daniels told mourners that some of the stories they had heard in recent days from classmates and others had brought the family great comfort and joy.

She continued: “James took nothing seriously. Nothing fazed him. One line he used regularly was ‘chill out Mammy, it’s really not that bad.’ And you know it wasn’t.”

James and Harry died in the collision between the car in which they were travelling and a tractor at Lavallyroe, Cloonfad, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

Following the requiem Mass, James’s remains were brought to Shannon for cremation.

The funeral of Harry Fagan will take place in Cloonfad on Wednesday.

The three were going to a soccer match at the local pitch in which their club, Cloonfad United, was involved.

The driver of the tractor involved in the crash is recovering from his injuries.