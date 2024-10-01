Budget 2025: Our experts answer your budget queries

Do you have a question about this year’s budget? Dominic Coyle of The Irish Times and Beryl Power from PwC are today answering readers’ questions in our post-budget live blog. Submit your questions now using the form below.

Tax

From Sean Brennan

Q: Will the cap on the transfer of family business of €10 million be scrapped or deferred?

A: The commentary in the budget is a little unclear, but my reading is that the €10 million cap that was introduced in Budget 2024 will be replaced with a requirement that the beneficiary must keep the business assets for 12 years. We will need to see the detail in the Finance Bill to be able to confirm the position. – BP

Tax

From Jean Carmena

Q: Will inheritance tax threshold increase apply to estates currently in probate?

A: No, the new rates come into force only for estates of people who die from today onwards – October 2nd. – DC

Tax

From Deborah Ryan

Q: Any changes to Inheritance Tax?

A: Yes, some good news on the thresholds! The group A threshold which generally applies to gifts and inheritances to children has been increased from €335,000 to €400,000. The group B threshold (which applies to close relatives) has been increased to €40,000 (from €32,500) and the group C threshold has been increased to €20,000 (from €16,250). These changes come into effect for gifts and inheritance from October 2nd. – BP

Housing

From Gearóid Dardis

Q: Are self-employed people able to avail of the Renters Tax Credit?

A: Yes, anyone who is renting should be able to avail of the Rent Tax Credit. This credit is being increased by €250 to €1,000 for a single person or €2,000 in the case of a married couple who are jointly assessed. The increase applies to 2024 and 2025. – BP

Good morning and welcome to our Budget 2025 Q+A.

Yesterday’s budget, with an election around the corner and a recent boon in tax receipts, was billed as the biggest bonanza budget in the history of the State, and in some respects, it has lived up to that billing.

Here we are going to dig down into the detail of what it all means for you with Dominic Coyle of The Irish Times and Beryl Power from PwC.