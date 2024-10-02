Budget 2025: ‘Bonanza’ budget repeats Ireland’s past mistakes, State watchdog warns

Key Reads

If you have any budget related questions we have you covered. Our own Dominic Coyle and Beryl Power from PwC will be online later this morning answering readers’ questions. You can ask one here.

You might be asking who or what is the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council at this point.

It is, to use its own words, “an independent statutory body that acts as Ireland’s budgetary watchdog. Its purpose is to provide an independent assessment of various aspects of Irish budgetary policy. It comprises a five-member part-time Council and a full-time staff or “Secretariat” that supports its work.”

Today’s lead story is not, perhaps, the happy one the Government may have been hoping for. While it outlines what is surely one of the most spendy budgets in the history of the State, one which will leave many households more than €2,000 better off than they might otherwise have been, the top lines come from the State’s independent budgetary watchdog which has sharply criticised it and warned that it “repeats Ireland’s past mistakes of pumping billions into the economy when it is a full employment.

In an initial “flash” response, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council warned “Ireland needs a more serious vision that delivers on the economy’s needs without repeating the boom-to-bust pattern of its past.”

It said the large spending increases would drive inflation adding an estimated €1,000 to the cost of a typical household’s yearly outgoings.

“Large budget packages in recent years have put money back in people’s pockets,” said the advisory council. “But they have taken it away by pushing up prices.”

So, what can we expect today. Well there is a whole lot of Budget still to digest for starters.. The two main authors - Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure - will follow the very traditional route from Leinster House to Montrose for a grilling by listeners of the Claire Byrne Show on RTE from 10am while various departments and ministers will hold briefings outlining what the Budget means in their area.

The hunt will also be on for the banana skins - the surprise elements that sometimes catch Government’s on the hop as the dust settles on their big day. And there is the small matter of General Election speculation which is not going to go away for a long, long time - or at least until the date is set.

Good morning and welcome to our continued live coverage of Budget 2025. The day after budget day is when departments give more detailed briefings, finance Ministers answer your questions and some of the finer points are parsed in more detail.

There is a bit of a morning after the night before vibe today. While there were few surprises, given so much had been flagged in advance, the scale of the budget spending was still remarkable.

And it is that scale which is the focus for the State’s independent budgetary watchdog, which has sharply criticised Tuesday’s bonanza budget, warning that it “repeats Ireland’s past mistakes of pumping billions into the economy when it is at full employment”.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council warned “Ireland needs a more serious vision that delivers on the economy’s needs without repeating the boom-to-bust pattern of its past.”

It said the large spending increases would drive inflation, adding an estimated €1,000 to the cost of a typical household’s yearly outgoings.

“Large budget packages in recent years have put money back in people’s pockets,” said the advisory council. “But they have taken it away by pushing up prices.”

The advisory council was also critical of the one-off benefits that have now been repeated for the third year in a row. “The same supports could have been provided to those most in need at a much lower cost,” it said.