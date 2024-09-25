IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Cash buyers snap up bargain apartments; Dublin public transport journeys shorter after traffic changes

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Dublin woman wins photography prize and Niamh O’Sullivan on learning to love being a mezzo-soprano

Deirdre Irwin's winning image in the ‘wildlife and its habitats’ category in Flickr’s annual photography contest of a Dalmatian pelican, taken in Greece in 2023.
Wed Sept 25 2024 - 08:03
Investigation: Cash buyers snap up bargain flats first-time buyers cannot get because of defects

Prospective home purchasers are losing out to cash buyers – mostly overseas investors – on apartments with defects, ranging from minor issues to hazardous faults, because banks will not risk lending to buy them.

An investigation by The Irish Times has found that mortgage-approved buyers are unable to buy second-hand apartments that require remediation works – in some cases as simple as replacing out-of-date fire alarms – as banks are unwilling to lend on them due to uncertainty around a Government scheme to fix them.

The Big Read: ‘It’s completely unfair’: How first-time buyers are locked out

Niamh O'Sullivan: 'The travel is really, really hard, and not having your circle of friends, your close people constantly with you.' Photograph: Andrea Antosikova

