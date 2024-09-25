Your top stories on Wednesday: Cash buyers snap up bargain apartments; Dublin public transport journeys shorter after traffic changes

Deirdre Irwin's winning image in the ‘wildlife and its habitats’ category in Flickr’s annual photography contest of a Dalmatian pelican, taken in Greece in 2023.

Prospective home purchasers are losing out to cash buyers – mostly overseas investors – on apartments with defects, ranging from minor issues to hazardous faults, because banks will not risk lending to buy them.

An investigation by The Irish Times has found that mortgage-approved buyers are unable to buy second-hand apartments that require remediation works – in some cases as simple as replacing out-of-date fire alarms – as banks are unwilling to lend on them due to uncertainty around a Government scheme to fix them.

The Big Read: ‘It’s completely unfair’: How first-time buyers are locked out

Raising a deposit, mortgage approval and bidding: buying your first home is like the Hunger Games: Buying your first home is a bit like the Hunger Games. The deposit, mortgage approval, finding a property and then battling other bidders to take the prize uses a lot of headspace.

Niamh O'Sullivan: 'The travel is really, really hard, and not having your circle of friends, your close people constantly with you.' Photograph: Andrea Antosikova

Niamh O’Sullivan: ‘I am obsessed with singing. I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else’: Niamh O’Sullivan is happy to be a member of the lower-voiced opera sisterhood rather than a soprano. The Cork mezzo-soprano has good reason to be content.

Health insurance in Ireland is too complicated, watchdog warns: Ireland’s health insurance market has grown too complicated and is overwhelming consumers, working against their best interests and seeing many paying over the odds for cover, the watchdog for the sector has warned.

Conor McKenna aiming to become second player to win Sam Maguire and AFL Premiership: Brian Murtagh can still picture Conor McKenna sauntering through the gates of Eglish St Patrick’s home ground on match days with the easy air of a man out for an unhurried ramble.

Hizbullah rocket strike on Tel Aviv in escalation of conflict with Israel: Lebanon’s Hizbullah launched a rocket targeting Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, which it says was responsible for assassinating its leaders and blowing up pagers and walkie-talkies used by the group, in a new escalation.

