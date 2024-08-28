Your top stories on Wednesday: Cousins die in Co Donegal crash; how three friends in their 30s built new homes on derelict Dublin 4 site

Cousins who died in Co Donegal crash were on a ‘quick trip to their favourite place’
The two young men who died as a result of a fatal road traffic incident in Co Donegal last weekend were cousins.
Kían Dawson-Kirk and Eoghán Dawson died after the car in which they were travelling struck a wall and ended up in a field at Cross in Quigley’s Point at 11.15pm on Saturday night. The two are understood to have been out for a cross-Border drive.
Kían (16) was pronounced dead at the scene. Eoghán (20) died on Tuesday afternoon from his injuries at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
