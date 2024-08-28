Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to go on CNN for first campaign interview

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz will do a joint interview with CNN on Thursday. Photograph: EPA

US vice-president Kamala Harris has agreed to her first big interview since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president five weeks ago.

Ms Harris will appear on CNN alongside her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, for a joint interview Thursday in Georgia. Dana Bash, the CNN anchor who co-moderated the debate in June between president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, will conduct the interview.

CNN plans to tape the joint appearance Thursday afternoon and air it that evening.

The question of where and when Ms Harris would sit for an extensive discussion with the mainstream media has started to loom over her candidacy. She has shown little enthusiasm for speaking with reporters in unscripted settings, outside of a handful of impromptu sessions on the campaign trail that left little opportunity for sustained questioning about her policy plans.

Her allies say that, given the accelerated nature of her candidacy, Ms Harris is being shrewd about her media roll-out. She took advantage of last week’s prime-time Democratic National Convention to keep tight control over how she introduces herself to American voters.

Ms Harris’s critics, especially Mr Trump, say she has been hiding from scrutiny. Mr Trump, who has done a flurry of interviews with a variety of traditional and nontraditional media outlets, has repeatedly accused the vice-president of not wanting to open herself up to questions.

Within the TV news world, Thursday’s interview is a coveted prize for Ms Bash and CNN, which has already played a consequential role in this year’s campaign. The network’s debate in June, with Ms Bash and Jake Tapper as moderators, set off a panic among Democrats that led to Mr Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

In choosing which news anchor to meet first, Ms Harris and her aides had to juggle several factors.

Appearing on MSNBC, a network with a fervent liberal fan base, could have been viewed by some voters as a cop-out. Democratic leaders are wary of Fox News. ABC News is already hosting next month’s debate between Ms Harris and Mr Trump, and CBS News is hosting the vice-presidential debate on October 1st between Mr Walz and Mr Trump’s running mate, senator. JD Vance of Ohio.

