Wednesday’s top stories: Daniel Wiffen takes gold; health staff reform to end 9-5 pattern

Ireland Olympics: Daniel Wiffen with his gold medal for winning the men’s 800m freestyle swim in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It took one massively heroic effort and 16 lengths chasing glory and then Daniel Wiffen was the Olympic champion, producing an utterly astonishing display of 800 metres freestyle swimming to carve his name into Irish sporting history.

On another wild and rollicking night of swimming inside the Paris La Défense Arena, the 23-year-old from Armagh continued his uncanny and confident ability to repeatedly go where no Irish male swimmer had ever gone before – this time on to the top of the Olympic medal podium.

No doubt about it either, writes Ian O’Riordan.

Remote working: 'I’ve been only going into the office one day a week, and no one has ever said anything to me for the last two and half years.' Photograph: iStock

My company is clamping down on working from home. Can I reject this change?: Our official work from home policy is three days in the office and two days at home, but I’ve been going in only one day a week and no one has ever said anything to me for the last 2½ years. However, they are starting to clamp down on it now. Can I reject this?

A concierge, games rooms, gym and more: benefits of build-to-rent apartments – if you can afford €4,000+ a month: If you’re a young professional starting to earn good money, surfing the waves of houseshares in Ireland’s precarious rental market can start to get old. Tired of the circus of utility bill-splitting and cleaning rotas with an ever-changing cast of housemates, some will pay a premium for what seems like a more stable set-up, writes Joanne Hunt.

Olympics 2024, Day 5: Irish in action and best of the rest as Kellie Harrington bids for a medal: After her spick and span display in Monday’s opening fight, Kellie Harrington is back in the ring today and a repeat performance will, all going well, guarantee her a medal. She fights Colombia’s Angie Valdes, who was the silver medal-winner at last year’s Pan-American Games and is clearly no slouch. So nothing is guaranteed.

Tell me about it: ‘I chose two of my three close friends to be bridesmaids and everything is now difficult’: I’m finding it increasingly stressful getting through the preparation for our December wedding this year and have been blindsided by some people’s behaviour in my inner circle group.

Venezuela: Maduro clings to power after disputed election result Listen | 22:04

