IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s top stories: Daniel Wiffen takes gold; health staff reform to end 9-5 pattern

The latest Irish and world news including: Hamas leader killed in Iran; two men die in helicopter crash

Ireland Olympics: Daniel Wiffen with his gold medal for winning the men’s 800m freestyle swim in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Wed Jul 31 2024 - 07:56

Daniel Wiffen wins Olympic gold with a stunning 800m swim

It took one massively heroic effort and 16 lengths chasing glory and then Daniel Wiffen was the Olympic champion, producing an utterly astonishing display of 800 metres freestyle swimming to carve his name into Irish sporting history.

On another wild and rollicking night of swimming inside the Paris La Défense Arena, the 23-year-old from Armagh continued his uncanny and confident ability to repeatedly go where no Irish male swimmer had ever gone before – this time on to the top of the Olympic medal podium.

No doubt about it either, writes Ian O’Riordan.

Remote working: 'I’ve been only going into the office one day a week, and no one has ever said anything to me for the last two and half years.' Photograph: iStock

