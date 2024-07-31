Ireland united in joy: Daniel Wiffen’s Olympic gold reaches across the divide

Daniel Wiffen - from Armagh - with the Olympic gold medal he won on Monday in Paris. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Daniel Wiffen’s Olympic gold medal has united both traditions in Ireland in celebration like few events in Irish sporting history.

Wiffen, from the little village of Magheralin on the Down/Armagh border, is being claimed by the whole of Ireland.

He is the first individual athlete from Northern Ireland to win a gold medal since Mary Peters won the pentathlon at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Before Monday, the last Olympic gold medals won by competitors from the North had come courtesy of Jimmy Kirkwood and Stephen Martin, part of the Great Britain team that won gold in hockey at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was quick off the mark on X. “Amazing!! Well done Daniel Wiffen – Northern Ireland’s first individual gold since Lady Mary Peters in 1972! (and from Lagan Valley too!) What a result!”

READ MORE

BBC Northern Ireland warmed to the theme, also on X. “36 years of waiting is over Daniel Wiffen wins gold in the 800m freestyle final. The first athlete from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold since 1988.”

Wiffen’s victory came on the same day as Belfast swimmer Jack McMillan won gold with Team GB in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

The North’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill reached across the divide to congratulate both athletes. “An historic day at the Olympics for local athletes, as Daniel Wiffen from Armagh and Jack McMillan from Belfast both win gold medals in swimming.”

Armagh has waited more than 22 years for sporting success and suddenly there was an All-Ireland and an Olympic gold medal within two days.

Armagh GAA’s official account reflected the ecstasy in the county. “ARMAGH GOES GOLD AGAIN Here Daniel Wiffen’s twin can be seen watching the Armagh game on Sunday before watching his brother grab Gold at the Paris Olympics today!! Well done to Daniel Wiffen! The pride of Armagh (past pupil of St Pat’s Armagh) & Ireland along with our county players.”

St Patrick’s Grammar School in Armagh city has seven of the senior football squad who returned the Sam Maguire for the first time in 22 years.

Wiffen himself finally settled the argument as to whether he was from Armagh or Down by saying after winning gold. “What can we say? We’re All-Ireland champions and Olympic gold medallists. What a great county ...”

Congratulations from the Republic’s politicians for Wiffen’s achievement came firstly from President Michael D Higgins, who described it as a “wonderful achievement of which he can be so proud”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said Ireland was “hoarse from screaming at their televisions and computer screens, I would like to send our absolute admiration and congratulations to Daniel Wiffen. Daniel you did it, Olympics Gold and an Olympic record”.