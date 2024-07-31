TikTok staff in Dublin told of further risk of redundancies

Impacted employees in Dublin were informed by email on Tuesday that their jobs were at risk of redundancy under a proposed restructuring of the company’s global monetisation integrity department. Photograph: Allison Dinner/EPA

Further restructuring at TikTok announced this week has placed jobs at the tech giant’s Irish office at risk of redundancy.

Impacted employees in Dublin were informed by email on Tuesday that their jobs were at risk of redundancy under a proposed restructuring of the company’s global monetisation integrity department. The department in question is responsible for reviewing advertising content on the platform, among other functions.

TikTok would not to disclose the number of employees whose positions have been placed at risk under the proposed restructuring. Two TikTok sources said that in excess of 100 people are employed on the monetisation integrity team in Dublin.

The announcement of the potential redundancies comes three months after TikTok laid off between 250-300 of its Dublin employees, the majority of whom worked within the company’s training and quality arm. The cuts were part of a wider workforce cull across the Chinese-owned platform’s global operation.

The company is now expected to enter into a collective consultation process with impacted employees before finalising the proposed restructuring. Employee representatives will be selected to liaise with the company during that process.

A TikTok spokeswoman said on Monday the company was “undertaking a redesign” of the monetisation integrity team to “further enhance our integrity assurance processes”.

“Regrettably, some roles may be redundant and our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes,” the spokeswoman said.

The video-sharing giant previously hired aggressively within the department. A September 2021 posting to TikTok’s careers site stated that the platform had plans to hire for “hundreds” of monetisation integrity roles in Dublin, Singapore, and Texas.

The company continues to hire for other roles at its Irish operation – according to its careers site, there are currently more than 130 openings for jobs in Dublin.

At the time of the previous redundancies last April, The Irish Times reported that many of those laid off by the company raised concerns over the fairness and transparency of the redundancy process at the social media giant.