Your top stories on Monday: Kamala Harris backed to replace Biden; child abuse allegations against former bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey

Biden steps aside: Kamala Harris backed to run for White House by top Democrats, but Pelosi, Obama silent
Many Democrats on Sunday quickly backed US vice-president Kamala Harris to run as the party’s presidential nominee against Donald Trump after president Joe Biden’s abrupt departure from the race, but some powerful party members, including former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stayed quiet.
After weeks of fighting among Democrats on whether Mr Biden (81) should stay in the race, a rush of support coalescing behind Ms Harris, if she is to be the nominee, is crucial with just over 100 days before the November election.
- Multiple allegations of child abuse made against former bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey: The former bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey was a serial paedophile who abused his five-year-old niece, a new RTÉ documentary has claimed.
- Government should follow ‘Danish model’ and cover 70% of childcare costs, says budget submission: The Government should follow Denmark’s model and fund 70 per cent of childcare so parents have “more choice” and providers have “more flexibility”, Childhood Services Ireland (CSI) has said.
- Fewer than 25% of people who drown have been swimming when they got into difficulty: Fewer than 25 per cent of people who drown in Irish waters had actually been swimming when they got into difficulty, according to new research from Water Safety Ireland (WSI).
- Ireland owes a great debt to US president Joe Biden, who has been a ‘voice for peace’, says Taoiseach: In a statement issued in the wake of the US president’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election, Mr Harris said he would like, as Taoiseach, to thank Mr Biden for his global leadership and said he looked forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency.
- Weather forecast: Any lingering rain and drizzle will clear this morning and there’ll be sunny spells. In the afternoon, rain will spread from the west, turning heavy at times in the evening. Highest temperatures 17 to 22 degrees with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes. Rain will clear tonight and it will become mainly dry with clear skies in the north, staying cloudier further south. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.
- Croke Park on All-Ireland Sundays still has a timeless power to enthral: On All-Ireland weekends, Croke Park moves into an altered state. It is not just a venue, and a vantage point, and a volcano of sound, and a dream factory and an abattoir for dreams, it is a player too: part of the dramatis personae. There are Croke Park teams and Croke Park players and there is Croke Park pressure, writes Denis Walsh.
- Una Mullally: If 2016′s US election was all shock and panic, 2024 is a rumbling terror
- June Shannon: Having children is expensive. Having them in Ireland is incredibly expensive
- Ryanair profits plunge 46% amid ‘weaker than expected’ air fares: Ryanair expects to see air fares to be “materially lower” across its crucial summer season than last year, continuing a trend that almost slashed profits at the carrier in half over the period between April and June.
- Clare’s refusal to quit carries them to glory as Cork fail to find their flow: The bottom line clarifies everything. After an All-Ireland final of mesmerising chaos and staggering twists, Clare were in front when the counting reached an exhausted stop; by then there had been nearly 100 minutes of breathless play. In the hurling championship delirium is a recurring condition. Yesterday it gripped Croke Park until all reason was lost. Nobody missed it, writes Denis Walsh.
- Nicki Minaj put on one of Ireland’s most disappointing gigs. Here are nine more disasters: The rapper made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this month when her Pink Friday 2 world tour reached Ireland. Here are other disasters, including gigs by Garth Brooks, Guns N’ Roses, Lauryn Hill, Swedish House Mafia and Barbra Streisand, writes Tony Clayton-Lea.
- In the News Podcast: Irish right wing extremists are getting help and advice from groups all over the world. The instructions to the men – it’s an overwhelmingly male movement – who log on to the meetings, which can happen daily, ranges from the importance of getting off social media to train to fight to burying pigs on sites earmarked to house mostly Muslim refugees.
