Your top stories on Monday: Kamala Harris backed to replace Biden; child abuse allegations against former bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey

Doubts remain inside the Democratic Party about whether Harris can beat Trump in November as she is backed to replace Joe Biden. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Biden steps aside: Kamala Harris backed to run for White House by top Democrats, but Pelosi, Obama silent

Many Democrats on Sunday quickly backed US vice-president Kamala Harris to run as the party’s presidential nominee against Donald Trump after president Joe Biden’s abrupt departure from the race, but some powerful party members, including former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stayed quiet.

After weeks of fighting among Democrats on whether Mr Biden (81) should stay in the race, a rush of support coalescing behind Ms Harris, if she is to be the nominee, is crucial with just over 100 days before the November election.

Clare’s John Conlon and Tony Kelly celebrate at the final whistle. Photograph: INPHO/James Crombie

Croke Park on All-Ireland Sundays still has a timeless power to enthral: On All-Ireland weekends, Croke Park moves into an altered state. It is not just a venue, and a vantage point, and a volcano of sound, and a dream factory and an abattoir for dreams, it is a player too: part of the dramatis personae. There are Croke Park teams and Croke Park players and there is Croke Park pressure, writes Denis Walsh.

Ryanair profits plunge 46% amid ‘weaker than expected’ air fares: Ryanair expects to see air fares to be “materially lower” across its crucial summer season than last year, continuing a trend that almost slashed profits at the carrier in half over the period between April and June.

Clare’s refusal to quit carries them to glory as Cork fail to find their flow: The bottom line clarifies everything. After an All-Ireland final of mesmerising chaos and staggering twists, Clare were in front when the counting reached an exhausted stop; by then there had been nearly 100 minutes of breathless play. In the hurling championship delirium is a recurring condition. Yesterday it gripped Croke Park until all reason was lost. Nobody missed it, writes Denis Walsh.

Nicki Minaj put on one of Ireland’s most disappointing gigs. Here are nine more disasters: The rapper made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this month when her Pink Friday 2 world tour reached Ireland. Here are other disasters, including gigs by Garth Brooks, Guns N’ Roses, Lauryn Hill, Swedish House Mafia and Barbra Streisand, writes Tony Clayton-Lea.

In the News Podcast: Irish right wing extremists are getting help and advice from groups all over the world. The instructions to the men – it’s an overwhelmingly male movement – who log on to the meetings, which can happen daily, ranges from the importance of getting off social media to train to fight to burying pigs on sites earmarked to house mostly Muslim refugees.

