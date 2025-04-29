Council retakes possession of home of 1916 Rising leader after alleged trespassers vacate building

The building at 55 Amiens Street, Dublin, was 1916 Rising leader Tom Clarke's home and shop. Photograph: Tom Honan

Dublin City Council has retaken possession of the former home and shop of 1916 Rising leader Tom Clarke on Amiens Street after a dozen alleged trespassers vacated the property, the High Court has heard.

Last November, the council issued High Court proceedings aimed at restraining “persons unknown” from trespassing at the property after receiving reports of unauthorised occupation last May.

On Tuesday, Gavin Mooney SC, for the council, said that an undertaking had been agreed by those allegedly trespassing to vacate the house.

He said that, upon inspection, there had been “slightly more damage” to the property than thought, but that this would not be an issue.

None of the 12 named alleged trespassers was in court before Mr Justice Brian Cregan, who adjourned the matter.

Mr Mooney said the 12 individuals had now given their names to the council and vacated the house.

In February, an application by the council for a court-ordered inspection of the Georgian building was adjourned amid concerns of a “stand-off” with anyone occupying the premises.

One of the alleged trespassers told the High Court that while some in occupancy “had no huge objection” to the inspection, others were not sure.

“We deal with things by consensus,” then-occupant Jem Cleaver told the court.

Ms Cleaver told Mr Justice Cregan that she did not want a “stand off” between any of the occupants and any council staff entering and inspecting the seven-bedroom building.

Dublin City Council was seeking to inspect the premises, which dates from the 1790s, for damages caused either by Storm Éowyn or by the occupants.

Mr Justice Cregan had been told the occupants accepted that they had to vacate the heritage site by May 12th, but opposed an inspection, which they feared would violate their privacy and prejudice them on any council housing list should they give their names to officials.

The council had spent €630,000 on purchasing the run-down building in 2018 with plans to transform it into a museum and community centre.

The court previously heard works had not begun as a chosen contractor pulled out in 2023, but that the council was “anxious” to revive its restoration plan.