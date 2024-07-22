Ryanair profits plunge 46% amid ‘weaker than expected’ air fares

After tax-profit for the three months to the end of June, the first quarter of Ryanair’s financial year, was €360 million well below the €538 million euro profit forecast in a company poll of analysts. Photograph: Fran Veale/The Irish Times

Ryanair expects to see air fares to be “materially lower” across its crucial summer season than last year, continuing a trend that almost slashed profits in half over the period between April and June.

On Monday, the airline reported a 46 per cent fall in after-tax profit to €360 million – well below the €538 million euro profit forecast in a company poll of analysts – for the first quarter of its financial year from the prior year.

Average fares per passenger fell 15 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier as the airline was forced to engage in “more price stimulation than we had previously expected,” chief executive Michael O’Leary said in a statement.

“While second quarter demand is strong, pricing remains softer than we expected, and we now expect second quarter fares to be materially lower than last summer (previously expected to be flat to modestly up),” Mr O’Leary said, referring to the July to September quarter when Ryanair typically makes most of its profit.

Traffic grew 10 per cent to 55.5 million and Ryanair said it still expects full-year traffic to grow by 8 per cent, subject to no “worsening Boeing deliver delays”, Mr O’Leary said.

In an update on the aircraft-maker’s delivery schedule, Ryanair said it expects to take possession of four more Boeing Max 737-8200 “Gamechanger” planes by the end of July. This will bring to 160 the number of aircraft Boeing has delivered to Ryanair so far under the contract between the two companies, 20 behind schedule.

“We continue to work with Boeing and have noted an improvement in the quality and frequency of deliveries during the first quarter,” Mr O’Leary said. “While there remains a risk that Boeing deliveries could slip further, our focus has now turned to ensuring timely delivery of our remaining 50 Gamechangers.”

Ryanair also said it expects European short-haul capacity to remain “constrained for some years” due to a number of factors including Airbus’s A320 engine issues and consolidation within the industry. The airline highlighted Lufthansa’s proposed takeover of ITA Airways, which was recently approved by the European Commission, and IAG’s “delayed takeover of Air Europa.

– Additional reporting: Reuters

