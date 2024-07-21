Ireland owes a great debt to US President Joe Biden who has been a ‘voice for peace’, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach, Simon Harris, has described US President Joe Biden as a voice for reason, effective multilateralism, and shared solutions.

In a statement issued in the wake of the US President’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election, Mr Harris said he would like, as Taoiseach, to thank Mr Biden for his global leadership and said he looked forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency.

President Biden, he said, recognised early on that Russia’s war in Ukraine was not merely an illegal invasion of a neighbour by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, but an attack on international law and democratic freedom.

“When we spoke on the phone last month, President Biden and I discussed his plans for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza. This plan remains the only way on the table to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, release hostages and allow aid to flow freely. I am glad the President will continue his focus on this in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mr Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this, Mr Harris said.

“On a personal level, President Biden is a proud American with an Irish soul. When he arrived into Belfast, Louth and Mayo last year he himself said it was like coming home.”

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, said he heard the news of the US President’s decision not to run for re-election with “both sadness and admiration.”

President Biden, he said, has been an abiding friend of Ireland, providing invaluable support for peace and prosperity on the island.

“His visit last year will long be remembered as a powerful and joyous celebration of our relationship with the US,” Mr Martin said.

“This has no doubt been the toughest of calls, but one done, as ever, with dignity and class. I know that the people of Ireland will wish President Biden the very best.”