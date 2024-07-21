Joe Biden drops out of US presidential race ‘in the best interest of my party and the country’

Mr Biden (81) said that 'it has been the greatest honour of my life to serve' the American people. Photograph: The New York Times)

US President Joe Biden has dropped out of the November election in a statement posted on X on Sunday evening.

Mr Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory.

Mr Biden (81) said that “it has been the greatest honour of my life to serve” the American people.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country to step down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

“For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

A total of 36 congressional Democrats have publicly called on Democratic President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid after the 81-year-old incumbent’s halting debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

They represent more than one in eight Democrats in Congress, where Biden’s party controls 213 seats in the House of Representatives and 51 in the Senate.

More to follow.