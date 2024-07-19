Prospect of major overhaul of Road Safety Authority with some functions moving closer to department

The RSA, which was established in 2006, has a range of responsibilities ranging from road safety promotion and driver education to driver testing and licensing

There is the prospect of a major overhaul of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) with the possibility of some of its functions moving closer to the Department of Transport after an independent review of the agency.

Work is ongoing on the review which is being carried out on behalf of the department by Indecon economic consultants.

The RSA, which was established in 2006, has a range of responsibilities ranging from road safety promotion and driver education to driver testing and licensing and overseeing the National Car Testing Service (NCT).

There has been pressure on the agency amid rising numbers of deaths on Irish roads.

In an interview with The Irish Times last week chairwoman Liz O’Donnell rejected criticisms directed at the organisation by road safety campaign groups and politicians while acknowledging the number deaths has “unfortunately” been trending upwards.

She called for more Government support.

Under the code of practice for the governance of State bodies, non-commercial State agencies such as the RSA can face a “periodic critical review” at least every five years.

Indecon was appointed to carry out the review and it has delivered preliminary findings in a number of areas.

The Cabinet was briefed on the work by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on Tuesday.

The review sets out options for possible changes to the structure of the RSA.

The main principle underlying the proposals is that the public-interest functions of the RSA like road safety awareness campaigns would be “better served” as a separate structure from its other responsibilities such as driver testing and the NCT.

The Irish Times understands that this has been agreed in principle by the Department of Transport but further work is required to develop the best structures for such a change.

It may involve moving some RSA functions closer to the department itself though this has been described as an option and is not definite.

The review and report are still being finalised and no recommendations will be decided upon and implemented until Mr Ryan brings a further memo to Government.

This is expected to happen in the autumn.

In relation to management and organisational structures the review has recommendations for strengthening the RSA’s media and public interest functions.

It also recommends ways to improve board oversight of the RSA’s performance on service delivery in areas such as driver testing where targets have been missed.

Almost all of the RSA’s income comes from fees for its services.

It has been appealing for more State funding with Ms O’Donnell saying last week that inflation has affected the RSA’s ability to do its job.

On the funding model the Indecon review finds that non-revenue generating road safety promotion activities would benefit from a clearer, separate, funding line rather than being dependent on surpluses from fees for RSA services such as the driving test.

A RSA statement on Thursday said it was “committed to reducing death and serious injury on Irish roads, as well as addressing opportunities to advance our mission, and enhancing delivery of the key public services for road safety and the Government’s road safety strategy, alongside our road safety partners.”

It said it “welcomes the progress of the Indecon review, with the interim report presented to Cabinet “for information” acting as one key step in this process.”

The RSA said Minister of State with responsibility for road transport James Lawless and the Department of Transport were reviewing the interim report and it will continue to engage with them.

It added: “We continue to remain focused on delivering key driver and vehicles services, research, educational programmes and campaigns, in making Irish roads safer for everyone.”