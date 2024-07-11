Tori Towey ‘anxiously awaiting’ flight home after charges dropped in Dubai

Tori Towey has been the victim of domestic violence in Dubai, the Dáil was told. Photograph: Facebook

The family of Tori Towey, who is “anxiously awaiting” a flight home, were still awaiting an update on Thursday morning as to her return to Ireland after Dubai authorities dropped charges against her.

The 28-year-old from Roscommon was charged with attempted suicide and illegally consuming alcohol in the United Arab Emirates city, after suffering sustained domestic violence and abuse since marrying her husband in March, the Dáil heard this week.

Ann Flynn, Ms Towey’s aunt said there was “no news” as of Thursday morning adding: “We are hoping that they will be coming home today.”

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai which has been providing support to Ms Towey and her family said they are “absolutely elated” that the charges have been dropped and the travel ban lifted, though Ms Towey was “anxiously awaiting” a flight out of Dubai.

“They’re in the final stages and are still nervous that anything could happen. They won’t feel safe until she’s on the plane,” she said.

“The Irish embassy will escort her to her Dublin-bound flight. They are running their final checks now to ensure no last-minute hiccups,” she said in an update on Thursday morning.

Ms Stirling said Dubai authorities promptly dropped the charges of attempted suicide after “the Government and the Irish people collectively supported Tori Towey”.

Tori Towey from Boyle in Co Roscommon photographed some of her injuries while in Dubai. Photograph: Detained in Dubai

Speaking to RTÉ News after the charges were dropped, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was “extremely frustrated that an Irish citizen found themselves in this position.

“We talk about zero tolerance in this country towards any sort of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and I want to be clear to countries right around the world [that] we extend that zero tolerance to any of our citizens no matter where they are based in this world,” he said on Wednesday evening.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, Claire Kerrane, Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon-Galway said she spoke to Ms Towey on Thursday morning.

“She wants to get home to County Roscommon and rest,” she said before asking for privacy for Ms Towey, saying she will “speak when she is ready to”.