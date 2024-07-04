Your top stories on Thursday: Funeral of woman and daughter killed in Mayo crash to take place on Saturday; the quiet rise of mass facial recognition

Mayo crash: Aisling Moore and her daughter Abbigael Moore-Tournié (8) who died in a road collision near Foxford. Photograph: Garda Press

The funeral of Aisling Moore and Abbigael Moore-Tournié, a mother and daughter killed in a road crash in Co Mayo this week, is to take place in Swinford on Saturday.

Ms Moore (46) and Abbigael (8) were fatally injured in a collision involving a lorry and a car on Tuesday evening on the N26 at Lismoran near Foxford.

