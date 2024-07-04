Your top stories on Thursday: Funeral of woman and daughter killed in Mayo crash to take place on Saturday; the quiet rise of mass facial recognition

Funeral of woman and daughter killed in Co Mayo crash to take place on Saturday
The funeral of Aisling Moore and Abbigael Moore-Tournié, a mother and daughter killed in a road crash in Co Mayo this week, is to take place in Swinford on Saturday.
Ms Moore (46) and Abbigael (8) were fatally injured in a collision involving a lorry and a car on Tuesday evening on the N26 at Lismoran near Foxford.
- ‘I lost five years of my life waiting for a trial’, says Bláthnaid Raleigh: Bláthnaid Raleigh, who waived her right to anonymity this week at the sentencing of her rapist Johnny Moran, has told of how people she met on the street in Galway after her attack brought her to a Garda station on the morning of her attack, ensuring DNA and crime scene evidence could be collected.
- Dublin city centre ‘scourged with anti-social behaviour: Dublin city centre is “scourged with anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, drug consumption and by gangs who create a daily atmosphere of fear and intimidation”, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.
- ‘Historic’ pension Bill passes with only two politicians in Dáil chamber: Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl were the only Dáil members present on Wednesday night as “historic” legislation on automatic pension enrolment was passed.
- ‘What planet are you on?’ Tánaiste in angry outburst at left-wing TDs over neutrality and Middle East: Tánaiste Micheál Martin angrily rejected Opposition claims he is “bit by bit” taking from Irish neutrality and failing to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza in a report he presented to the Dáil on Defence Forces participation in UN missions.
- Member of Sligo mountain rescue team dies in fall on Ben Bulben: A member of the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team has died in a fall on Ben Bulben.
- Northern Ireland: Voters go to the polls with several constituencies too close to call: Voting is under way in Northern Ireland with several constituency battles seen as too close to call.
- Britain: Labour on course for historic victory: Britons are voting on Thursday in a general election that polls suggest will end 14 years of Tory rule and hand Labour the biggest win by any party in almost 200 years.
- ‘The pubs are quiet, the jetties are quiet’: What’s behind Shannon’s declining boat numbers? The number of pleasure craft on the river Shannon is “in free fall” and will drop further if Waterways Ireland proceeds with planned new charges and rules, according to a group representing hundreds of boat owners and riverside businesses.
- Paul Murphy: It’s time for a new united left alliance to topple Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael
- John McManus: Why the deposit return scheme may end up increasing your bin charges
- Buoyant tax returns likely to fuel political demands for giveaway budget: Surging corporation and income tax receipts have boosted the State’s financial position, handing the Government the means to deliver a giveaway budget before the next general election.
- Facial recognition: We’re tilting alarmingly towards normalising mass surveillance: As the Government’s draft facial recognition technology Bill meanders through the political process, serious global questions about this pervasive population surveillance tool continue to mount, writes Karlin Lillington.
- Hugo Keenan on his Sevens return: ‘The aim is to try get Ireland a medal at the Olympics’: Hugo Keenan describes it as a bit like the first day back at school. That combination of giddy excitement, nervous anticipation and a slightly foreboding sense of the unknown.
- Floritz review: A glitzy but perplexing new restaurant with an overwhelming menu: I could only assume that lunch on Father’s Day had gone down so well that they had decided to keep it on for dinner at Floritz, a newly opened restaurant in the Townhouse Hotel on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin.
