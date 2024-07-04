Funeral of woman and daughter killed in Co Mayo crash to take place on Saturday

The funeral of Aisling Moore and Abbigael Moore-Tournié, a mother and daughter killed in a road crash in Co Mayo this week, is to take place in Swinford on Saturday.

Ms Moore (46) and Abbigael (8) were fatally injured in a collision involving a lorry and a car on Tuesday evening on the N26 at Lismoran near Foxford.

A death notice published on RIP.ie said: “Aisling and Abbigael will be sadly missed by Abbigael’s father Arnaud, her half sister Aleksia, her French grandparents Jean Yves and Michéle Tournié. They will also be missed by Aisling’s parents Eamon and Noreen, brothers Eddie, Stephen and sister Anita, sister in laws Louise and Charline and brother in law Declan, nieces, nephews and all their extended and much loved family, neighbours and friends.”

The mother and daughter’s funeral will take place at noon on Saturday in Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Swinford, the notice said.

READ MORE

Tributes have been paid to the deceased, who returned to Swinford from France some years ago and immersed themselves in the community. Kiltimagh GAA club remembered Abbigael as “a kind, bubbly and fun loving girl who will be missed dearly by us all, not least her family and her dear friends”.

. The primary school pupil was also a member of Swinford Athletic Club, which said the local athletic community is “heartbroken beyond words”.

“Abbigael was the first child waiting for the gate to open every Tuesday evening rain, hail or shine and never missed a session, such was her love and enthusiasm for running, cartwheels and having fun,” it said in a Facebook post.

Ms Moore was also a member of Swinford Athletic Club and the Clann Machua Drama Group in Kiltimagh.

Abbigael was a second class pupil at St Aidan’s National School in Kiltimagh. In a statement on social media, the school’s parents’ association paid tribute to a “much valued pupil and friend”, adding that “all her friends adored her as she was always so much fun to be around”.

“Aisling was so well known and liked among all the parents within our school community. She always had a kind word for everyone. She was a beautiful soul. Her gentle presence always brought a sense of calm. She was so devoted and proud of Abbigael.”

The mother and daughter were among four fatalities who died on the roads in 24 hours between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

A man in his 50s died in a single-vehicle crash on the R395 at Teevrevagh, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath on Tuesday evening and a man aged in his 80s was killed and three people were injured in a crash on the R394 at Gartlandstown near Castlepollard at about 5.30am on Wednesday.