‘What planet are you on?’ Tánaiste in angry outburst at left-wing TDs over neutrality and Middle East

Tánaiste Micheál Martin angrily rejected Opposition claims he is “bit by bit” taking from Irish neutrality and failing to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza in a report he presented to the Dáil on Defence Forces participation in UN missions.

In an angry outburst, he asked left-wing TDs “what planet are you on?”, expressing outrage and accusing Independent TD Catherine Connolly of trying to imply Ireland was a party to genocide.

Mr Martin called on her to “for God’s sake acknowledge” that Ireland has demonstrated independence on foreign policy through its approach on the Middle East and on Gaza.

Presenting a report on Irish Defence Forces participation in United Nations missions in 2023, he also sought Dáil approval for their participation in two EU Pesco (Permanent Structured Co-operation) projects and two European Defence Agency projects.

He became particularly exercised after Ms Connolly claimed that “bit by bit, you’re taking from our neutrality”. She said the Government “suddenly need to get rid of the triple lock” which requires UN, Dáil and Government approval for participation in peacekeeping missions.

“Up to very recently you never condemned anyone but Russia”, she said, while “there was never a condemnation of the American use of the veto” at the UN Security Council against calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, she added.

There was “no condemnation of Israel in the report, but you do mention Hamas”.

She added that Ireland was supporting “genocide through [European Commission president Ursula] von der Leyen, through your MEPs, who before the election said they would not support her appointment” to continue in the role.

The triple lock had been a key part of Fianna Fáil’s manifesto in 2020, she said.

The Tánaiste, however, insisted he had “condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, but it’s never good enough for the left”.

“Ireland has demonstrated through its policy on the Middle East and on Gaza its independence on foreign policy. For God’s sake, acknowledge it,” he said angrily.

“Ireland recognised the state of Palestine with Spain and Norway, but you couldn’t reference that. You’ve tried to give the impressions that Ireland was a party to genocide.

“How dare you say that. The self-righteousness of the far left in this country – it really frustrates me.”

He said left-wing TDs did not talk about proposals before the House, one of which involved Defence Forces participation in an energy management course costing €1,500.

“Somehow if we participate in that course we’re going to jettison Irish political neutrality. Will you for God’s sake, wise up?”

Mr Martin was seeking approval for four Defence Forces projects, including one on “how we protect undersea infrastructure and cables which sustain thousands of jobs in this country. What planet are you on? What bloody planet are you on?”

The vote in the debate was not on the triple lock but on “whether we participate in cyber work exercises under Pesco, and we should. He warned that “we saw what happened with the [cyber] attack on the HSE”.

“We have to build up resilience,” he said. “These are modest proposals before us.”