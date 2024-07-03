Mother and daughter killed in Co Mayo crash named locally

Mayo crash: Aisling Moore and her daughter Abbigael Moore-Tournié (8) who died in a road collision near Foxford. Photograph: Garda Press

A mother and daughter killed in a crash in Co Mayo on Tuesday have been named locally as Aisling Moore (46) and Abbigael Moore-Tournié (8) from Swinford.

The crash which involved a lorry and a car occurred at about 5:45pm on the N26 at Lismoran, near Foxford.

Kiltimagh GAA club were among the first to express sorrow following the crash, saying “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we hear about the tragic deaths of our U-10 team member Abbigael and her loving mother Aisling Moore.

“Abbigael was a kind, bubbly and fun loving girl who will be missed dearly by us all, not least her family and her dear friends. We hold Aisling and Abbigaels family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace Aisling and Abbigael in the arms of the angels x”

The lorry driver was taken to hospital but is not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic experts but has since reopened.

Fr Padraig Costello from the nearby parish of Foxford said he had received a call from gardaí at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

“I said prayers at the scene, that’s all I really could do,” he said. “It was a horrific crash, a horrific scene, so sad.”

He said the emergency services were present when he arrived and the car had gone off the road. “There wasn’t anything much they could do, I think, at that stage ... for them it was a horrific scene. That’s all you can do, just say a prayer and think of their family ... You really feel just so, so, so sad for all of them.”

Locals recalled how the popular mother and daughter returned to Swinford from France some years ago and immersed themselves in local activities.

Abbiegael was a promising athlete and joined Swinford Athletic Club as a five-year-old.

Aisling Moore and her eight-year old daughter Abbigael were killed when their car collided with a truck on in Co Mayo. Photograph: Swinford AC/Facebook

In a social media post on Wednesday the club said the local athletic community is “heartbroken beyond words”.

The Facebook post continued: “Abbiegael was the first child waiting for the gate to open every Tuesday evening rain, hail or shine and never missed a session, such was her love and enthusiasm for running, cartwheels and having fun”.

Aisling Moore was also an integral part of Swinford Athletic Club helping out energetically and enthusiastically at every possible opportunity.

Aisling was a member of the Clann Machua Drama Group in Kiltimagh while Abigail played underage with Kiltimagh GAA Club.

Gardaí have asked anyone travelling in the area at the time, particularly anyone who may have dash camera footage to contact them at Ballina Garda station on 096-20560, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any local Garda station.

Four fatalities took place in 24 hours between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning on Irish roads.

Gardaí said a man in his 50s died in a single-vehicle crash on the R395 at Teevrevagh, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath on Tuesday evening, July 2nd. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Also near Castlepollard, a man aged in his 80s was killed and three people injured in a two- car crash on the R394 at Gartlandstown, which occurred at about 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

The man, a passenger in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driver aged in her 60s was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore. The Garda Press Offices said she sustained serious injuries.