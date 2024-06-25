Ireland weather: Mild and sunny with some rain over next few days, says Met Éireann

Pearse Murphy (7) from Hoddersfield building a sandcastle on Fountainstown beach in Co Cork on Monday. Met Éireann says conditions will be mild and sunny over the next few days. Photograph: David Creedon

The weather is set to be mild and sunny with some rain over the course of the week, says Met Éireann.

On Tuesday, cloud will thin out later in the day, allowing sunny spells to very gradually develop with sunnier skies across Atlantic counties by this evening, while at night the weather will be “generally dry, calm and clear”. Any lingering patches of mist or drizzle will clear into the Irish Sea, the forecaster said.

Wednesday will start out dry with spells of sunshine and just light southwest breezes. While warm sunny spells will occur, some showery rain will develop too, gradually pushing eastward. Parts of the southeast and east will stay fully dry. The top temperatures will be between 19 to 23 degrees.

It is due to be another mild night with temperatures not going below 10 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southwest wind.

Thursday will see showery outbreaks of rain push in from the west, though the midlands and southeast will see a lot of dry weather. It’ll be breezy in the northwest too, with moderate to fresh westerly winds elsewhere. Temperatures will range between 13 to 17 degrees, Met Éireann said.

It looks like Friday will see scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in from the west. The rain will mostly die off through the afternoon and it will become dry with variable cloud, the forecaster said.

The highest temperatures will be between 14 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate westerly wind.

While there is some uncertainty in the forecast for Saturday, current indications suggest a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, that looks to become confined to the north and northwest as the day goes on.