Warning issued on potentially fatal issue with child’s toy truck

The type/number of model is 510213.096 and the batch number is 038803. Photograph: CPCC

Parents and guardians have been warned of a potentially fatal issue with a child’s toy truck.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission announced on Thursday it had ordered a recall of a “2-Play Construction Truck” manufactured by Toys Amsterdam.

The commission said the product presents a risk of injury as the toy can break during use making the button batteries inside accessible. “A child can swallow one or more of the batteries which can lead to gastrointestinal perforation causing a fatal injury” the authority said.

The brand is 2-Play. The type/number of model is 510213.096 and the batch number is 038803. The barcode is 8713219366479.

The commission said there were about 2,412 affected products in the Republic.

Anyone who purchased one of these products should stop using it immediately and keep it out of the reach of children.

The item should be returned to the place of purchase where a refund will be made.

For further information please contact Toys Amsterdam at 0031 318 549 150 or email toys.gifts@manen.nl.