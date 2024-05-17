Ireland

Woman killed in latest fatal crash on N17 is named

Andrea Gornowicz (58) died after a three-vehicle collision near Ballindine, Co Mayo

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman killed on the N17 in south Mayo has been named as Andrea Gornowicz. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tom Shiel
Fri May 17 2024 - 12:32

A woman killed in the latest road tragedy on the N17 in south Mayo has been named locally as Andrea Gornowicz (58).

Ms Gornowicz, who was single, was a native of Germany, came to Ireland some 20 years ago and worked in a supermarket in Claremorris.

She was driving alone when she was fatally injured in a three-vehicle collision on the N17 near Ballindine just before midday on Thursday.

Gardaí believe she was travelling home when her car was rear-ended into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

READ MORE

The latest death has focused renewed attention on the safety of a stretch of the N17 in the Claremorris/Ballindine area where there have been a number of fatal incidents over the past year.

In March, Una Bowden (47) and her daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9) were killed on the N17, a short distance from Claremorris.

The family lived near Moycullen in west Galway.

LATEST STORIES