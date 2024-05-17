Woman killed in latest fatal crash on N17 is named

A woman killed on the N17 in south Mayo has been named as Andrea Gornowicz. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman killed in the latest road tragedy on the N17 in south Mayo has been named locally as Andrea Gornowicz (58).

Ms Gornowicz, who was single, was a native of Germany, came to Ireland some 20 years ago and worked in a supermarket in Claremorris.

She was driving alone when she was fatally injured in a three-vehicle collision on the N17 near Ballindine just before midday on Thursday.

Gardaí believe she was travelling home when her car was rear-ended into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The latest death has focused renewed attention on the safety of a stretch of the N17 in the Claremorris/Ballindine area where there have been a number of fatal incidents over the past year.

In March, Una Bowden (47) and her daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9) were killed on the N17, a short distance from Claremorris.

The family lived near Moycullen in west Galway.