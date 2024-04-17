Long Covid services are ‘pot luck’ for sufferers, TDs to be told

A one-stop-shop model for long Covid treatment has not materialised, TDs will be told. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Services for those with long Covid are a “pot luck pick and mix” with many clinics understaffed and not fully operational, the Oireachtas health committee will hear today.

Long Covid Advocacy Ireland (LCAI), a group representing those with the condition, will say that an interim model of care developed for sufferers is now 31 months old and has not been updated in that time.

“The centre of excellence, ‘one-stop shop’ planned for long Covid patients does not exist in any hospital; instead it has become a pot luck pick and mix of services with no apparently specialised training,” the committee will hear.

The group will tell the committee there are people who developed long Covid, which it describes as a “complex multi-organ and multi-system disease characterised by widespread inflammation and immune system dysfunction”, whose lives have been “utterly devastated” and who have had “no recovery”.

LCAI is seeking support from the health committee on what it described as a “truly dire situation”, emphasising issues in service availability, education, finances, mitigations and public awareness. The group said its members have been left with no quality of life, in some instances bedridden, unable to eat or communicate.

It will criticise training materials provided by the Irish College of General Practitioners, which it says amount to a two-page spread in its magazine for members. It said the materials are “unacceptable and insulting”.

“Patients expect and deserve so much more than this. This is an illness that overnight has entirely disabled previously healthy people with busy professional and family lives,” the committee will be told.

The LCAI will say long Covid disproportionately affects women, arguing Ireland “does not hold a strong track record in its approach to women’s health”.

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhrian, the HSE’s national clinical director on integrated care, will also address the committee. She will say the HSE has a funded model of care that has been reviewed by the Health Information and Quality Authority, finding it is “broadly in line” with other models internationally.

She will say there are six long Covid clinics operating and receiving patients, but that capacity to receive patients is based on staffing at each location.

Dr Ni Bhrian will say there is “limited evidence on how to treat long Covid” and that there is no evidence-based medication licensed to treat the condition.