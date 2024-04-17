Dr Anthony Fauci honoured for his contribution to public health by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland

Diarmuid O’Shea, president The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, with Dr Anthony Fauci, for the presentation of the Stearne Medal. Photograph: Alan Betson

American doctor and scientist Dr Anthony Fauci was awarded the Stearne Medal by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland for his “outstanding contribution to public health” at a ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday.

Dr Fauci has spent four decades working against the threats of infectious disease. As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022, his research has been instrumental in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of established and emerging diseases.

Dr Fauci’s guidance informed the decisions of seven US presidents during his career. He carried out pioneering work on the HIV/AIDS epidemic and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland Dr Diarmuid O’Shea, together with Tánaiste Micheál Martin, presented the Stearne Medal to Dr Fauci. He is visiting Ireland for the first time with his wife Dr Christine Grady, who has family roots in Clare and Sligo.

“Dr Fauci, who became a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in a virtual ceremony in 2021 during the pandemic, is a role model for physicians worldwide,” said Dr O’Shea.

“His work is contained in the textbooks that millions of medical students’ study and he is one of the most cited scientific researchers in the world.

“His tireless efforts in advancing the frontiers of medical science have saved millions of lives and his courage, leadership and passionate advocacy for science will continue to inspire generations of healthcare professionals.

“In an era marked by rampant misinformation and scepticism, his steadfast advocacy for evidence-based practices has been instrumental in shaping public health policies and safeguarding lives.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “It is my honour to mark Dr Fauci’s contribution to public health here at one of Ireland’s foremost scientific institutions.

“The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the critical role that scientific research and collaboration play in safeguarding public health and ensuring the resilience of our societies.”

Dr Fauci is the eighth person to be awarded the Stearne Medal since it was established in 1979.

Named after the founding president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, John Stearne, the medal acknowledges people of distinction who have made a significant contribution to medicine in Ireland.